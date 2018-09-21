Friday, September 21 Midday Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Cold front brings showers and a big cooldown today ---

A cold front is through the Ozarks this midday, with a much cooler air mass on its way in. Temperatures will stay steady/ or fall this afternoon.

Expect a few showers to fill in mid-morning/ early afternoon as the front moves in. Scattered showers and isolated cases of thunder will be possible this afternoon and evening. Temperatures that are in the 70's this morning won't be much warmer this afternoon, holding steady in the middle 70's. Areas south could reach 80 degrees before the front comes through.

FRIDAY: Cold front arrives today, temps steady/ falling in 70's. Showers/ thunder possible afternoon/ evening especially south of I-44. Football games north of I-44 fare better, drier/ little lightning threat. Heavy rain threat sets up south tonight #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/rmgeGtXebJ — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 21, 2018

By tonight, moisture from the Gulf collides with the front that stalls in Arkansas. This will set up heavy rain mainly south of the state line.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for northern Arkansas counties tonight through Sunday morning. There, rain will be heavy at times as a front stalls, totals 2-5"+ possible with localized flash flooding.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH tonight thru Sun morning for northern AR counties as a front stalls w/ heavy rain at times through weekend. In the watch, rainfall totals could approach 2-5"+. Totals taper off quickly in MO. In event of standing water, turn around, don't drown! #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/leID4ROLsn — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 21, 2018

Tomorrow we'll keep heavy rain south of the state line. Scattered showers will be possible from the state line to Springfield (south of I-44), areas north of I-44 will stay mostly dry.

Rainfall totals south of I-44 could be about 1-2", north of I-44 less than 1".

WEEKEND FORECAST: Cold front stalls south...



NORTH I-44: Drier & warmer. ~70° Sat, 80° Sun



SOUTH I-44: Heavy rain at times, thicker clouds, & cool temps struggle for 70° Sat, lower 70's Sun



ALONG I-44: Mix of both! Some clouds, few showers, on cool side #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/SnKzbX8v8k — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 21, 2018

Temperatures will be cooler than average especially on Saturday. Cloud and cool air keep us in the 60's Springfield and south, closer to 70 degrees north.

On Sunday rain tries to exit Arkansas, Missouri will be dry but mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the 70's are expected in Missouri, still cooler in Arkansas.

By Monday we'll bring a chance of showers/ storms ahead of another cold front. Highs inch closer to 80 degrees. That second front comes through with showers/ storms on Tuesday with another cooldown expected by Wednesday and Thursday.