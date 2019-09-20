Friday, September 20 Morning Forecast

Imelda remnants arrive today bringing a few storms and cooler temperatures

Warm and partly cloudy to start this morning, lows are in the upper 60’s/ lower 70’s.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda are churning in Arkansas this morning, these tropical showers will head to Missouri by this afternoon.

Expect a few showers/ storms to first arrive SW of Springfield around noon, pushing into Springfield and areas NE late in the day. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning.

With extended cloud cover and rain, temperatures will be much cooler today. Highs will be much closer to average in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s to the south. Areas north may still get into the upper 80’s because clouds and rain will arrive later.

An isolated storm will be possible tonight, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm, lows drop to around 70 degrees.

A slow front sets up to the NW tomorrow afternoon, keeping southerly flow and increasing moisture in the Ozarks. A few storms will be possible under mostly cloudy skies, it will not be a washout! Highs will stay cooler in the lower 80’s.

That front pushes east across the Ozarks on Sunday bringing more widespread showers/ storms. More clouds will keep temperatures cooler too, in the upper 70’s/ lower 80’s. Sunday looks to be the wetter half of the weekend.

Rain totals through Monday will be heavier NW, closer to the front. There 1-2″ rain is possible.

High pressure moves in on Monday bringing mostly sunny skies and pleasant lower 80’s. It will be a beautiful day!

High pressure moves east already by Tuesday, kicking southerly flow and opening the door to Gulf moisture. This will keep a chance of showers/ storms Tuesday through Thursday with seasonal lower 80’s.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers
70°F Showers
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
69°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
68°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 70°

Saturday

84° / 72°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 84° 72°

Sunday

79° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 79° 61°

Monday

81° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 81° 62°

Tuesday

78° / 67°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 78° 67°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 83° 65°

Thursday

84° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 67°

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
83°

84°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
83°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
79°

77°

5 PM
Showers
35%
77°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

10 PM
Few Showers
32%
72°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
72°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

5 AM
Showers
36%
72°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

