Friday, September 20 Morning Forecast

Warm and partly cloudy to start this morning, lows are in the upper 60’s/ lower 70’s.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda are churning in Arkansas this morning, these tropical showers will head to Missouri by this afternoon.

Expect a few showers/ storms to first arrive SW of Springfield around noon, pushing into Springfield and areas NE late in the day. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning.

With extended cloud cover and rain, temperatures will be much cooler today. Highs will be much closer to average in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s to the south. Areas north may still get into the upper 80’s because clouds and rain will arrive later.

An isolated storm will be possible tonight, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm, lows drop to around 70 degrees.

A slow front sets up to the NW tomorrow afternoon, keeping southerly flow and increasing moisture in the Ozarks. A few storms will be possible under mostly cloudy skies, it will not be a washout! Highs will stay cooler in the lower 80’s.

That front pushes east across the Ozarks on Sunday bringing more widespread showers/ storms. More clouds will keep temperatures cooler too, in the upper 70’s/ lower 80’s. Sunday looks to be the wetter half of the weekend.

Rain totals through Monday will be heavier NW, closer to the front. There 1-2″ rain is possible.

High pressure moves in on Monday bringing mostly sunny skies and pleasant lower 80’s. It will be a beautiful day!

High pressure moves east already by Tuesday, kicking southerly flow and opening the door to Gulf moisture. This will keep a chance of showers/ storms Tuesday through Thursday with seasonal lower 80’s.