Friday, September 20 Evening Forecast

Shower chances continue into the weekend —

We finally broke our 90° pattern today with temperatures only topping off in the 70’s and 80’s. It was noticeably cooler and more pleasant. Good news is these conditions stick around but not without showers and clouds. The remnants of “Imelda” arrived to our south and west earlier this morning and will continue to impact the Ozarks through this evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight tonight we will keep mostly cloudy skies with showers possible. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend. The remnants of Imelda will push out during the day, so shower chances do stick around but will be hit or miss. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 80’s during the afternoon with overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Rain chances will be low during the overnight hours.

Sunday, a cold front will push into the Ozarks. This front will bring in more shower chances during the day Sunday. These showers will be more widespread and will help keep temperatures more seasonal. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 70’s with cool overnight temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.





Monday will be the nicest and driest day for the week. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s but behind the cold front will be a drier, more pleasant airmass. Monday will be comfortable and sunny. Overnight lows will drop in the lower and middle 60’s.

Tuesday into Thursday we will enter a wet pattern with a front hanging around those days and keep shower chances in the forecast for those days. Temperatures will stay seasonal in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Overnight lows will stay in the lower to middle 60’s.

Our pattern into next weekend and for the end of September looks warmer with temperatures back near 90°.