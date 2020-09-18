Friday, September 18 Morning Forecast

Sunny stretch continues

We’re starting out cool and crisp this morning with lows in the 50’s. Make sure the kiddos have a jacket at the bus stop!

Today will be beautiful! Feelin’ like fall, cool northeast winds will keep highs in the upper 70’s. Expect bright sunshine, though a bit of smoke and haze could fill into the area from the raging wildfires out west.

If you’re headed to the football fields tonight, bring jackets and blankets! Expect clear skies and cool temperatures in the 60’s. Tonight it gets chilly with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40’s, lower 50’s!

The sunny stretch continues all weekend with sunshine and 70’s both Saturday and Sunday.

The quiet weather stretches into early next week with no signals for rain. Expect sunshine with seasonal highs in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s. Overnight lows stay cool in the middle/ upper 50’s. While the sunshine is great to enjoy for outdoor activities, this will exacerbate our locally severe drought conditions.

Clear

Springfield

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear. Low 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 50°

Saturday

77° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 77° 50°

Sunday

79° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 79° 52°

Monday

80° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 80° 55°

Tuesday

81° / 57°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 81° 57°

Wednesday

83° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 83° 57°

Thursday

82° / 57°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 82° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
54°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
56°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
59°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
62°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

64°

8 PM
Clear
1%
64°

61°

9 PM
Clear
2%
61°

60°

10 PM
Clear
2%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
3%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
3%
58°

56°

1 AM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
4%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
4%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
4%
53°

53°

5 AM
Clear
5%
53°

52°

6 AM
Clear
5%
52°

