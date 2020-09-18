Friday, September 18 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out cool and crisp this morning with lows in the 50’s. Make sure the kiddos have a jacket at the bus stop!

Today will be beautiful! Feelin’ like fall, cool northeast winds will keep highs in the upper 70’s. Expect bright sunshine, though a bit of smoke and haze could fill into the area from the raging wildfires out west.

If you’re headed to the football fields tonight, bring jackets and blankets! Expect clear skies and cool temperatures in the 60’s. Tonight it gets chilly with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40’s, lower 50’s!

The sunny stretch continues all weekend with sunshine and 70’s both Saturday and Sunday.

The quiet weather stretches into early next week with no signals for rain. Expect sunshine with seasonal highs in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s. Overnight lows stay cool in the middle/ upper 50’s. While the sunshine is great to enjoy for outdoor activities, this will exacerbate our locally severe drought conditions.