Friday, September 18 Evening Forecast

It was another fall beauty today with temperatures in the 70’s under mostly sunny skies. We will keep the fall-like conditions and sunny skies into much of next week.

It was a little hazy again today, thanks for a cold front that came in and brought some smoke from the wildfires in California. I expect this to continue into the overnight hours.





Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s under mostly starry skies, open-window weather!

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and quiet with temperatures in the upper 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s, making for cool nights, open-window weather again!

To start off your work week next week, temperatures will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s into much of the week with overnight lows creeping back up into the upper 50’s. You can still expect mostly sunny skies with little to no rain chances, not great for our drought conditions.