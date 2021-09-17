Friday, September 17 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 65°

Saturday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Sunday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Monday

89° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 65°

Tuesday

78° / 52°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 52°

Wednesday

75° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 50°

Thursday

77° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 77° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 AM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
67°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
69°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
72°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
79°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
85°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
86°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
2%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
86°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

8 PM
Clear
1%
78°

76°

9 PM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
5%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
6%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
8%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
8%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
8%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
9%
67°

We are ending the workweek on a dry and pleasant note with lots of sunshine and above-average temps. Highs will rise back into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon but with higher dew points, it’ll feel a little worse. A frontal boundary moves through the Upper Midwest today and it looks to stay north of us but it could bring a stray shower or storm. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings a touch more heat this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings will be back in the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s today into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday do look a touch cooler with the hotter conditions west of the Ozarks. Moisture does shift up toward the viewing area from the south and this brings some clouds and a slim chance for a shower tomorrow through Monday. Better chances for the rain will be in Eastern Missouri with slimmer chances out west. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored. A better chance of showers and storms arrives with a cold front on Tuesday. This boundary doesn’t only bring storms but also a solid cool-down. It’s looking like we’ll have another Fall-Like teaser by late next week. Temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday look to fall back into the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low 50s. It’s going to be crisp waking up on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. Low 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

