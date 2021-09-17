Friday, September 17 Morning Forecast

We are ending the workweek on a dry and pleasant note with lots of sunshine and above-average temps. Highs will rise back into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon but with higher dew points, it’ll feel a little worse. A frontal boundary moves through the Upper Midwest today and it looks to stay north of us but it could bring a stray shower or storm. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings a touch more heat this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings will be back in the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s today into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday do look a touch cooler with the hotter conditions west of the Ozarks. Moisture does shift up toward the viewing area from the south and this brings some clouds and a slim chance for a shower tomorrow through Monday. Better chances for the rain will be in Eastern Missouri with slimmer chances out west. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored. A better chance of showers and storms arrives with a cold front on Tuesday. This boundary doesn’t only bring storms but also a solid cool-down. It’s looking like we’ll have another Fall-Like teaser by late next week. Temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday look to fall back into the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low 50s. It’s going to be crisp waking up on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer