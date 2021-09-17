Friday, September 17 Evening Forecast

It was a beautiful Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. Dew points have been in that sticky range, so if you are going to watch some football, it will be a bit muggy out. 1 and 10 forecast looks great, with temperatures sitting in the low 80s by kickoff time and in the mid-70s by halftime. Tonight, temperatures will be bottoming out in the 60s.

Over the weekend, there will be a few spotty showers, mainly in south-central Missouri, but most areas will be staying dry. This will continue into Monday with temperatures above normal. However, the good news is on the way with a cold front sweeping through, bringing fall-like temperatures Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies on tap for tomorrow with isolated showers mainly southeast. Temperatures will be steady in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. A cold front will bring a dose of fall-like weather by mid-next week. Behind the front, the humidity levels will drop to comfy. Looking back at the last few, weeks the September highs look more like July highs. September has been 3.1 degrees warmer than the first 16 days of July was.

Springfield has only received rain on three days in September. This is reflected by the newest drought monitor, which shows the area is dry.

The next three days will be summerlike before the cold front slides through, bringing a dose of fall.