Friday, September 17 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 65°

Saturday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 65°

Sunday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Monday

89° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 64°

Tuesday

78° / 52°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 52°

Wednesday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 50°

Thursday

77° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 77° 52°

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

79°

8 PM
Clear
1%
79°

76°

9 PM
Clear
2%
76°

74°

10 PM
Clear
2%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
3%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
3%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
3%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
7%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
8%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
8%
68°

68°

5 AM
Clear
9%
68°

67°

6 AM
Clear
9%
67°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
9%
67°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
85°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
83°

It was a beautiful Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. Dew points have been in that sticky range, so if you are going to watch some football, it will be a bit muggy out. 1 and 10 forecast looks great, with temperatures sitting in the low 80s by kickoff time and in the mid-70s by halftime. Tonight, temperatures will be bottoming out in the 60s.

Over the weekend, there will be a few spotty showers, mainly in south-central Missouri, but most areas will be staying dry. This will continue into Monday with temperatures above normal. However, the good news is on the way with a cold front sweeping through, bringing fall-like temperatures Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies on tap for tomorrow with isolated showers mainly southeast. Temperatures will be steady in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. A cold front will bring a dose of fall-like weather by mid-next week. Behind the front, the humidity levels will drop to comfy. Looking back at the last few, weeks the September highs look more like July highs. September has been 3.1 degrees warmer than the first 16 days of July was.

Springfield has only received rain on three days in September. This is reflected by the newest drought monitor, which shows the area is dry.

The next three days will be summerlike before the cold front slides through, bringing a dose of fall.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

83°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. Low 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

84°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

82°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

