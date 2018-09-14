Friday, September 14 Morning Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Warm and sticky today ---

High pressure is still in control, south wind will keep us warm and sticky!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs will be warmer in the upper 80's thanks to a south wind.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Warm upper 60's tonight under mostly clear skies.

We'll stay warm and sticky through the weekend with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. Highs stay in the middle 80's. By Sunday Gulf moisture tries to creep from the south, an isolated shower is possible but most stay dry.

We'll keep a small shower chance through early next week, coverage of rain will be hard to come by. Most of the Ozarks remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures continue to trend warm and summery under southerly flow. Expect upper 80's through early next week. Next cold front arrives possibly by next Friday.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Florence is a category 1 hurricane nearing landfall this morning, sitting just off the coast of Wilmington, NC. While the strongest winds in the eye have weakened, the breadth and width of the storm is very large. Hurricane force winds are onshore now, tropical storm force winds span nearly 200 miles from the center of the eye.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florence is only moving at 5 mph and will continue to slow and stall. That will lead to a prolonged heavy rain event, dropping totals 20-25" (isolated 30-40"+) along the coast, 5-10" (isolated 15"+) inland. This much rain at once will lead to catastrophic flash flooding.

Florence finally moves farther inland Monday, and exits through the Northeast middle of next week.