Friday, September 14 Midday Forecast

Warm and sticky today, summery through the weekend ---

High pressure is still in control, south wind will keep us warm and sticky!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs will be warmer in the upper 80's thanks to a south wind.

FRIDAY: Warm, dry, & sticky today. Mix of sun & clouds by dismissal with highs in the middle & upper 80's.



Dry fields for #FridayNightLights kickoff! Temps still warm in the low 80's, muggy middle 70's by halftime! #mowx #arwx #kol10wx pic.twitter.com/7pf0sGoDL5 — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 14, 2018

Warm upper 60's tonight under mostly clear skies.

We'll stay warm and sticky through the weekend with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. Highs stay in the middle 80's. By Sunday Gulf moisture tries to creep from the south, an isolated shower is possible but most stay dry.

We'll keep a small shower chance through early next week, coverage of rain will be hard to come by. Most of the Ozarks remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures continue to trend warm and summery under southerly flow. Expect upper 80's through early next week. Next cold front arrives possibly by next Friday.

JUST IN: #Florence finally makes official landfall near Wrightsville Beach, NC around 7:15AM ET. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 90 mph. #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/3ijSHbNQ3f — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 14, 2018

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Florence is a category 1 hurricane making landfall this morning near Wrightsville Beach, NC with 90 mph sustained winds. While the strongest winds in the eye have weakened, the breadth and width of the storm is very large. Hurricane force winds are onshore now, tropical storm force winds span nearly 150 miles from the center of the eye.

Florence is only moving at 5 mph and will continue to slow and stall. That will lead to a prolonged heavy rain event, dropping totals 20-25" (isolated 30-40"+) along the coast, 5-10" (isolated 15"+) inland. This much rain at once will lead to catastrophic flash flooding.

Florence finally moves farther inland Monday, and exits through the Northeast middle of next week.