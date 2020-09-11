Friday, September 11 Morning Forecast

Stalled front continues to bring showers and cool temperatures today

Wobbly front continues to split the area. Western Missouri and areas north of the interstate have remained cloudier and cooler today with areas further southeast still warm and humid. There’s been some rain, but most of it’s been light.

The front will get strung out from north to south near Hwy. 65 on Friday, slowly moving east. This will lead to another wide range in temperatures with highs in the 70s west to 80s east. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to flare up during the afternoon near and just east of the boundary. The focus for wet weather will tend to be from Hwy. 65 east to Hwy. 63.

The band of showers and embedded thunderstorms will continue into Friday night with some redevelopment further west as a low-level jet sets up over the area. This band of showers will slowly shift east through Saturday morning, fading and exiting east of the area Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will become more widespread from west to east during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain pretty close to normal levels with highs in the around 80°.

Another cool front will sweep southeast across the area Sunday morning. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible near the front as it moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be pretty similar to Saturday but humidity levels will decrease during the afternoon hours as drier air filters in.

A quiet pattern will follow through Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Moisture spreads back in from the south Wednesday into Thursday with some leftover upper-level energy to the southwest possibly helping boost rain chances by Wednesday afternoon to the south. A chance for showers and thunderstorms looks possible across the area on Thursday. Humidity levels will be on the increase too along with temperatures.

Overcast

Springfield

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 77° 64°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 80° 62°

Sunday

80° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 80° 59°

Monday

80° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 58°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 61°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 65°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
68°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

72°

12 PM
Showers
23%
72°

74°

1 PM
Showers
24%
74°

75°

2 PM
Showers
31%
75°

77°

3 PM
Showers
24%
77°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

73°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
71°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°

67°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
67°

66°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

65°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
65°

