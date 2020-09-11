Friday, September 11 Morning Forecast

Wobbly front continues to split the area. Western Missouri and areas north of the interstate have remained cloudier and cooler today with areas further southeast still warm and humid. There’s been some rain, but most of it’s been light.

The front will get strung out from north to south near Hwy. 65 on Friday, slowly moving east. This will lead to another wide range in temperatures with highs in the 70s west to 80s east. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to flare up during the afternoon near and just east of the boundary. The focus for wet weather will tend to be from Hwy. 65 east to Hwy. 63.

The band of showers and embedded thunderstorms will continue into Friday night with some redevelopment further west as a low-level jet sets up over the area. This band of showers will slowly shift east through Saturday morning, fading and exiting east of the area Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will become more widespread from west to east during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain pretty close to normal levels with highs in the around 80°.

Another cool front will sweep southeast across the area Sunday morning. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible near the front as it moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be pretty similar to Saturday but humidity levels will decrease during the afternoon hours as drier air filters in.

A quiet pattern will follow through Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Moisture spreads back in from the south Wednesday into Thursday with some leftover upper-level energy to the southwest possibly helping boost rain chances by Wednesday afternoon to the south. A chance for showers and thunderstorms looks possible across the area on Thursday. Humidity levels will be on the increase too along with temperatures.