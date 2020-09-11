Friday, September 11 Evening Forecast

We closed out the week with showers and mild temperatures, at least mild across most of the area. Summer heat and humidity held on east of Hwy. 63 today, but will enjoy milder weather too over the weekend.

For tonight, there are two different areas of showers. One is located between Hwy. 65 and Hwy. 63 near a boundary. There could be some heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms in this area this evening before it fades. The second area is near I-49 in conjunction with some upper-level energy. A weak low-level jet will also play a role in keeping this band of mainly light rain going throughout the night as it slowly pushes east across the area. In addition to showers there could be some areas of fog developing by morning.

Saturday will start cloudy with a band of light showers draped from northeast to southwest near or just east of the interstate. The band of showers will gradually shift east throughout the morning hours. Clouds will linger across most of the area through the morning before thinning out from northwest during the afternoon. The broken area of showers may flare up with a few thunderstorms during the afternoon toward Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas before clearing the area.

Humidity levels will decrease during the afternoon Saturday making for a nice evening. Skies will be mostly clear. A cold front will approach from the northwest with a band of clouds and isolated showers. The front won’t move across the interstate until early Sunday morning, slowly slipping south of the area Sunday afternoon. Early clouds Sunday should give way to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend.

The mild pattern will continue into early next week. It will be a dry stretch of weather with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The pattern warms up by Wednesday and there be some shower activity returning by Wednesday afternoon to the southeast. Moisture will overspread the area by Thursday with another front approaching from the northwest. Skies will be cloudier with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Another batch of comfortable weather will move in on Friday.

The overall pattern next week into the following week looks pretty quiet with no signs of hot weather.

Overcast

Springfield

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
66°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
67°F Thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 20% 77° 64°

Saturday

80° / 61°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 80° 61°

Sunday

80° / 58°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 80° 58°

Monday

80° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 57°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 61°

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 66°

Thursday

80° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
71°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°

67°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
67°

66°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

65°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
65°

64°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
64°

64°

6 AM
Showers
39%
64°

64°

7 AM
Showers
38%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
66°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
68°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
70°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
78°

