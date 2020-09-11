Friday, September 11 Evening Forecast

We closed out the week with showers and mild temperatures, at least mild across most of the area. Summer heat and humidity held on east of Hwy. 63 today, but will enjoy milder weather too over the weekend.

For tonight, there are two different areas of showers. One is located between Hwy. 65 and Hwy. 63 near a boundary. There could be some heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms in this area this evening before it fades. The second area is near I-49 in conjunction with some upper-level energy. A weak low-level jet will also play a role in keeping this band of mainly light rain going throughout the night as it slowly pushes east across the area. In addition to showers there could be some areas of fog developing by morning.

Saturday will start cloudy with a band of light showers draped from northeast to southwest near or just east of the interstate. The band of showers will gradually shift east throughout the morning hours. Clouds will linger across most of the area through the morning before thinning out from northwest during the afternoon. The broken area of showers may flare up with a few thunderstorms during the afternoon toward Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas before clearing the area.

Humidity levels will decrease during the afternoon Saturday making for a nice evening. Skies will be mostly clear. A cold front will approach from the northwest with a band of clouds and isolated showers. The front won’t move across the interstate until early Sunday morning, slowly slipping south of the area Sunday afternoon. Early clouds Sunday should give way to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend.

The mild pattern will continue into early next week. It will be a dry stretch of weather with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The pattern warms up by Wednesday and there be some shower activity returning by Wednesday afternoon to the southeast. Moisture will overspread the area by Thursday with another front approaching from the northwest. Skies will be cloudier with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Another batch of comfortable weather will move in on Friday.

The overall pattern next week into the following week looks pretty quiet with no signs of hot weather.