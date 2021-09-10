Friday, September 10 Morning Forecast

The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the remainder of the workweek. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we head into the afternoon. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday. The humidity will try and creep up some too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water! Another cold front attempts to move into the Ozarks on Sunday but current data suggests that it will remain north of the KOLR 10 Viewing Area and not drop through. As a result, temperatures are looking steamy into early next week. Mainly sunny skies are in store Monday but we’ll see a little more cloud cover on Tuesday as another front approaches the region. Conditions are looking dry for Tuesday with temperatures holding in the 90s but trends will continue to be monitored as we get a little closer. A better chance of showers and storms arrives by the middle part of next week as that boundary pushes through the Ozarks. This front is going to knock our temps back a good deal with afternoon readings in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows are expected to be back into the 50s Thursday morning.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer