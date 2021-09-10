Friday, September 10 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 68°

Saturday

93° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 67°

Sunday

93° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 67°

Monday

93° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 67°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 80° 57°

Thursday

83° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

81°

8 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

10 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

3 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

4 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

5 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

6 AM
Clear
0%
70°

The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the remainder of the workweek. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we head into the afternoon. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday. The humidity will try and creep up some too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water! Another cold front attempts to move into the Ozarks on Sunday but current data suggests that it will remain north of the KOLR 10 Viewing Area and not drop through. As a result, temperatures are looking steamy into early next week. Mainly sunny skies are in store Monday but we’ll see a little more cloud cover on Tuesday as another front approaches the region. Conditions are looking dry for Tuesday with temperatures holding in the 90s but trends will continue to be monitored as we get a little closer. A better chance of showers and storms arrives by the middle part of next week as that boundary pushes through the Ozarks. This front is going to knock our temps back a good deal with afternoon readings in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows are expected to be back into the 50s Thursday morning.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

57°F Fair Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

