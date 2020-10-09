Friday, October 9 Morning Forecast

Few clouds this weekend, cooler next week --

We are starting off this morning warm again with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. By this afternoon, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a few clouds and some showers possible especially south and east of the interstate.

Friday, a weak hiccup will bring a few shower chances to our counties south and east. Otherwise, I expect dry conditions with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly starry skies.

Hurricane Delta is churning away as a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. This is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime Friday afternoon.

Saturday, as Delta tracks north, a few clouds and maybe a few showers will be in the southeast Ozarks. This will not drop a lot of rain, maybe a few tenths of an inch. Otherwise, we will see a few clouds and temperatures in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday looks to be sunny with temperatures in the middle 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

A front will move in on Monday. It looks like that front will come in dry, just keeping us windy and cooler. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s. Thursday another front will come with a reinforcing shot of cooler air.

Clear

Springfield

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mostly clear skies. Low 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Branson

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 81° 60°

Saturday

82° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 60°

Sunday

84° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 62°

Monday

77° / 48°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 77° 48°

Tuesday

75° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 75° 50°

Wednesday

79° / 54°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 79° 54°

Thursday

74° / 48°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 74° 48°

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

9 PM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

66°

11 PM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

12 AM
Clear
10%
66°

64°

1 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

