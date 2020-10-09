Friday, October 9 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning warm again with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. By this afternoon, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a few clouds and some showers possible especially south and east of the interstate.

Friday, a weak hiccup will bring a few shower chances to our counties south and east. Otherwise, I expect dry conditions with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly starry skies.

Hurricane Delta is churning away as a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. This is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime Friday afternoon.

Saturday, as Delta tracks north, a few clouds and maybe a few showers will be in the southeast Ozarks. This will not drop a lot of rain, maybe a few tenths of an inch. Otherwise, we will see a few clouds and temperatures in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday looks to be sunny with temperatures in the middle 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.







A front will move in on Monday. It looks like that front will come in dry, just keeping us windy and cooler. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s. Thursday another front will come with a reinforcing shot of cooler air.