Friday, October 9 Evening Forecast

Warm and quiet weather through the weekend ahead of a gradual slide back into a cool pattern next week.

For tonight, we’re looking at mostly clear skies and pleasantly cool temperatures. There will likely be a bit of patchy fog or low cloudiness to start the day Saturday. Conditions throughout the day will be very similar to Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm with a touch of humidity. The warmest readings will be to the northwest with milder and cloudier conditions further southeast into North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri. There’s a chance for a bit of isolated shower activity closer to Mtn. Home, AR and Alton, MO, but most of the rain with the remnants of Delta will remain well east.





Sunday could once again start with a bit of patchy fog and low cloudiness with mostly sunny skies the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with mid to upper 80s west to low 80 to mid 80s east.





A cold front will sweep across the area early Monday. This will trim back the warmth a bit with highs in the 70s. Winds will be breezy behind the front too. A mild and breezy stretch of weather will follow through Thursday as a couple of more dry fronts sweep through. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day with some potential for temperatures to get back up to around 80° ahead of a stronger front that will move through early Thursday.

Thursday’s front will lead the charge to a cooler pattern for Friday into the following weekend.

The next 7 days don’t really offer any hope for rain and with the breezier winds and dry air the fire danger will be running at a higher risk for much of next week.