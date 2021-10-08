Friday, October 8 Evening Forecast

Warm weather made a quick return Friday with morning clouds giving way to a sunny and very warm afternoon. Temperatures climbed into the 80s across the area with more warm days to follow through the weekend.

All in all, the weekend looks very nice. There will be a mix of sunshine and high cloudiness Saturday along with gusty southwest winds. The morning will start pretty mild for October with lows in the mid-60s. Temperatures will climb quickly, shooting up to near-record levels during the afternoon as readings peak in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday looks like a near duplicate. Skies will be sunny, winds will again be gusty out of the southwest with a mild morning giving way to a warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The weather will take a stormy turn late Sunday night as a potent storm takes shape over Oklahoma and Kansas. Severe storms will break out over Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas by Sunday Evening. A line of storms will likely surge out of Northeast Oklahoma into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas after midnight. Damaging winds are possible with this line of storms and isolated tornadoes may be a possibility as well, especially if there’s a bit more instability than currently forecast.

The storms will sweep across the area Monday morning with some additional showers and thunderstorms possible later in the morning into the afternoon. The rain and cloud cover will clear out of the area by Monday evening. Temperatures will be quite a bit milder on Monday as cooler air wraps into the area.

A short break from active weather will run from Monday night through Tuesday. Additional showers and thunderstorms look possible Tuesday night as a warm front lifts north across the Ozarks. There could be a few stronger storms with hail out of this round.

Another potent storm will come out of the West by Wednesday and Thursday. The core of the storm will remain well removed from our area as it lifts across the Upper Midwest. This may cut into severe weather chances, but it will blanket the area with a strong wind field that will be capable of organizing storms. We may see at least two rounds of storms with the cold front slow to move through the Ozarks. This will keep the threat for storms in the forecast Wednesday through Thursday night.

Once the storm does clear the area we’re in for a quiet finish to the week that will continue through the following weekend. The quieter pattern should come with dry conditions and much cooler temperatures.