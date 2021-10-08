Friday, October 8 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 65°

Saturday

89° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 65°

Sunday

87° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 62°

Monday

71° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 71° 50°

Tuesday

78° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 63°

Wednesday

76° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 76° 60°

Thursday

73° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 73° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Clear
1%
77°

75°

9 PM
Clear
1%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
75°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
75°

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

Warm weather made a quick return Friday with morning clouds giving way to a sunny and very warm afternoon. Temperatures climbed into the 80s across the area with more warm days to follow through the weekend.

All in all, the weekend looks very nice. There will be a mix of sunshine and high cloudiness Saturday along with gusty southwest winds. The morning will start pretty mild for October with lows in the mid-60s. Temperatures will climb quickly, shooting up to near-record levels during the afternoon as readings peak in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday looks like a near duplicate. Skies will be sunny, winds will again be gusty out of the southwest with a mild morning giving way to a warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The weather will take a stormy turn late Sunday night as a potent storm takes shape over Oklahoma and Kansas. Severe storms will break out over Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas by Sunday Evening. A line of storms will likely surge out of Northeast Oklahoma into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas after midnight. Damaging winds are possible with this line of storms and isolated tornadoes may be a possibility as well, especially if there’s a bit more instability than currently forecast.

The storms will sweep across the area Monday morning with some additional showers and thunderstorms possible later in the morning into the afternoon. The rain and cloud cover will clear out of the area by Monday evening. Temperatures will be quite a bit milder on Monday as cooler air wraps into the area.

A short break from active weather will run from Monday night through Tuesday. Additional showers and thunderstorms look possible Tuesday night as a warm front lifts north across the Ozarks. There could be a few stronger storms with hail out of this round.

Another potent storm will come out of the West by Wednesday and Thursday. The core of the storm will remain well removed from our area as it lifts across the Upper Midwest. This may cut into severe weather chances, but it will blanket the area with a strong wind field that will be capable of organizing storms. We may see at least two rounds of storms with the cold front slow to move through the Ozarks. This will keep the threat for storms in the forecast Wednesday through Thursday night.

Once the storm does clear the area we’re in for a quiet finish to the week that will continue through the following weekend. The quieter pattern should come with dry conditions and much cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mainly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100