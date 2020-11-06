Friday, November 6 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 50’s with clear skies. We will be in the middle 70’s once again this afternoon.

Today, temperatures will again top off in the middle and upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine.

Friday night football looks comfortable with temperatures starting off in the 60’s and falling back into the 50’s.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

This weekend will be quiet and mild. Our average high for this time of year is in the lower 60’s. We will be in the middle 70′ both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will have a lot of sunshine while Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies ahead of a front that will bring our next rain chances. Both days will also bring windy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70’s and mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy Monday ahead of a front that will come on Tuesday. Showers moving in overnight is not out of the question. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday a cold front will move in bringing showers and cooler temperatures. This front needs to watched closely for the potential for strong storms during the day but instability will be limited so it looks like it will just rain for the most part. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 60’s ahead of the front with temperatures dropping behind it.







Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine.