Friday, November 6 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 50’s with clear skies. We will be in the middle 70’s once again this afternoon.

Today, temperatures will again top off in the middle and upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine.

Friday night football looks comfortable with temperatures starting off in the 60’s and falling back into the 50’s.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

This weekend will be quiet and mild. Our average high for this time of year is in the lower 60’s. We will be in the middle 70′ both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will have a lot of sunshine while Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies ahead of a front that will bring our next rain chances. Both days will also bring windy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70’s and mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy Monday ahead of a front that will come on Tuesday. Showers moving in overnight is not out of the question. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday a cold front will move in bringing showers and cooler temperatures. This front needs to watched closely for the potential for strong storms during the day but instability will be limited so it looks like it will just rain for the most part. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 60’s ahead of the front with temperatures dropping behind it.

Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine.

Clear

Springfield

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 49°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 75° 49°

Saturday

76° / 57°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 76° 57°

Sunday

76° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 61°

Monday

77° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 77° 62°

Tuesday

68° / 36°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 68° 36°

Wednesday

60° / 38°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 60° 38°

Thursday

64° / 44°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 64° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

6 AM
Clear
3%
51°

50°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
50°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
54°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
60°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
68°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
70°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
68°

64°

6 PM
Clear
3%
64°

61°

7 PM
Clear
3%
61°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
10%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

3 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

4 AM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

5 AM
Clear
10%
50°

