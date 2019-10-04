Friday, October 4 Evening Forecast

We hit the weather jackpot today with golden sunshine and mild temperatures headlining today’s weather. We’ll trade sunshine for clouds over the weekend and wet weather at times too.

For tonight, a near-perfect fall evening. Temperatures will slide through the 60s under mostly clear skies. By morning, clouds will start to stream in with cool temperatures across the area.

Partly sunny skies will follow throughout the morning into the afternoon. Breezy southwest winds and sunshine will push temperatures into the 80s in most spots near and south of the interstate. The warmest readings will be across South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas where highs will be in the mid-80s. There will be a risk of spotty showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, mainly along and north of I-44.

The threat of showers and isolated storms will spill over into the overnight near and south of the interstate with cooler temperatures filtering in behind a cold front.

The front will get reenergized Sunday as a storm moves in from the west. This should set the stage for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity south of the interstate. Showers will be more spotty to the north and will tend to wait until the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest south of the interstate where 1 to 2″ of rain is expected through the weekend. Thunderstorms could lead to locally higher totals, especially near and south of the state line. Amounts north of the interstate will be spotty and mainly under a quarter of an inch. Temperatures on Sunday are looking cool with some areas south of the interstate stalled in the mid to upper 50s all day.

The rain will clear out Sunday night with clearing skies by morning. Temperatures will dip to the lowest levels this fall by sunrise with mid to upper 40s expected.

A great stretch of fall weather will follow through Wednesday. The days will be bright and mild and the nights will be clear and chilly. The next storm will arrive on Thursday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have to keep an eye on severe weather chances with plenty of wind energy available to organize storms.

Showers will linger into Friday morning with another chilly blast of air moving in.