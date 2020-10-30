Friday, October 30 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with some patchy to dense fog. We are also starting off this morning with a thin layer of frost on the cars! Leave a few extra minutes for your morning commute this morning. The sunshine will come out today with temps in the 60’s!

Today, you can expect a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for the day. Friday night football looks chilly with temperatures in the 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30’s and 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Saturday, for Halloween, looks warm with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy ahead of a cold front that will come on Sunday. This front will be dry. For trick-or-treaters, it will be chilly with temperatures in the 50’s during the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s under mostly starry skies.

A quiet cold front will move in bringing cooler conditions for Sunday but no rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s. A morning freeze is possible Monday morning.

Monday looks cool with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

The rest of the week looks quiet as we head into a warming trend. Sunshine can be expected every day with temperatures warming into the lower 70’s by the middle and end of next week.

Clear

Springfield

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

35°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 60° 39°

Saturday

65° / 38°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 65° 38°

Sunday

53° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 53° 27°

Monday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 40°

Tuesday

67° / 47°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 67° 47°

Wednesday

70° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 50°

Thursday

70° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 70° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 AM
Clear
3%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
31°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
36°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
56°

52°

7 PM
Clear
3%
52°

49°

8 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

