Friday, October 30 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with some patchy to dense fog. We are also starting off this morning with a thin layer of frost on the cars! Leave a few extra minutes for your morning commute this morning. The sunshine will come out today with temps in the 60’s!

Today, you can expect a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for the day. Friday night football looks chilly with temperatures in the 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30’s and 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Saturday, for Halloween, looks warm with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy ahead of a cold front that will come on Sunday. This front will be dry. For trick-or-treaters, it will be chilly with temperatures in the 50’s during the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s under mostly starry skies.





A quiet cold front will move in bringing cooler conditions for Sunday but no rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s. A morning freeze is possible Monday morning.

Monday looks cool with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

The rest of the week looks quiet as we head into a warming trend. Sunshine can be expected every day with temperatures warming into the lower 70’s by the middle and end of next week.