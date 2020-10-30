Friday, October 30 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold and frosty morning gave way to a late October beauty. The sunshine after days of clouds and rain made for a fine finish to the week. It’s a pattern we’ll be able to enjoy for quite a while.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and temperatures staying well above freezing.

The morning chill on Halloween will give way to another nice day. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest as a cold front approaches from the northwest. There will also be a period of high cloudiness during the middle of the day, but the day as a whole looks bright. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 60s.

A band of cloud cover will sweep through during the evening Halloween night. Temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s by sunset with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s during the evening hours. Winds will become fairly light during the evening hours.

Colder air will spread in behind the cold front with Sunday shaping up to be a bright and crisp day with highs in the 50s. It will definitely be coat weather with brisk winds out of the northwest.

The winds will die down Sunday night and temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 20s in many spots by Monday morning.

The morning cold will give way to sunshine and breezy southwest winds with temperatures warming quickly. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The warming trend will continue through the week with no more freezes through the remainder of the week and afternoon highs climbing through the 60s and into the low 70s during the second half of the week. It’s a very quiet and dry pattern and fairly sunny too. There will be a bit more cloud cover Wednesday into Thursday as a moisture-starved storm moves through.

It looks like the mild and dry pattern will continue through the following weekend with a stormier pattern taking shape early the following week.

Clear

Springfield

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 60° 39°

Saturday

65° / 38°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 65° 38°

Sunday

53° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 53° 27°

Monday

61° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 61° 40°

Tuesday

68° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 46°

Wednesday

70° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 49°

Thursday

71° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 71° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
41°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
44°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

52°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

