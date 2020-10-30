Friday, October 30 Evening Forecast

A cold and frosty morning gave way to a late October beauty. The sunshine after days of clouds and rain made for a fine finish to the week. It’s a pattern we’ll be able to enjoy for quite a while.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and temperatures staying well above freezing.

The morning chill on Halloween will give way to another nice day. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest as a cold front approaches from the northwest. There will also be a period of high cloudiness during the middle of the day, but the day as a whole looks bright. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 60s.

A band of cloud cover will sweep through during the evening Halloween night. Temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s by sunset with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s during the evening hours. Winds will become fairly light during the evening hours.

Colder air will spread in behind the cold front with Sunday shaping up to be a bright and crisp day with highs in the 50s. It will definitely be coat weather with brisk winds out of the northwest.

The winds will die down Sunday night and temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 20s in many spots by Monday morning.

The morning cold will give way to sunshine and breezy southwest winds with temperatures warming quickly. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The warming trend will continue through the week with no more freezes through the remainder of the week and afternoon highs climbing through the 60s and into the low 70s during the second half of the week. It’s a very quiet and dry pattern and fairly sunny too. There will be a bit more cloud cover Wednesday into Thursday as a moisture-starved storm moves through.

It looks like the mild and dry pattern will continue through the following weekend with a stormier pattern taking shape early the following week.