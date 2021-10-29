Friday, October 29 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 42°
Showers
Showers 50% 49° 42°

Saturday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 40°

Sunday

59° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 40°

Monday

53° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 53° 37°

Tuesday

47° / 37°
Showers
Showers 30% 47° 37°

Wednesday

43° / 34°
Showers
Showers 40% 43° 34°

Thursday

46° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 46° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

9 AM
Light Rain
81%
47°

47°

10 AM
Rain
74%
47°

47°

11 AM
Light Rain
72%
47°

47°

12 PM
Rain
68%
47°

47°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
47°

48°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

3 PM
Cloudy
23%
48°

48°

4 PM
Showers
35%
48°

48°

5 PM
Showers
43%
48°

48°

6 PM
Few Showers
34%
48°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
23%
48°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
48°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
47°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
14%
47°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
46°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
46°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
45°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
45°

45°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
45°

44°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
44°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
43°

It’s been gloomy and wet over the last 48 hours and we’re not done with the rain just yet. Much cooler air has taken over thanks to the NW wind and that will help us stay well below average for our Friday. As this low continues to move eastward, moisture will start to diminish as drier air works in from the west. The cloud cover and the NW breeze will make for highs only in the 40s and 50s so make sure you grab a heavier jacket. It’ll feel even worse when you account for the wind with wind chills in likely in the 30s. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine in our western neighborhoods closer to I-49 this evening but overall, cloudy conditions prevail. This disturbance finally exits later on tonight as high pressure takes over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Trick-or-Treating weather is looking just spooktacular! Temps will likely be in the mid to upper 50s under mainly clear skies. A cold front looks to move through Sunday afternoon and this one is going to come through dry but it does set the stage for a cooler start to November. Another storm system moves in late Monday and it’s looking like it could bring a few showers, especially overnight. Showers will be possible throughout our Tuesday and Wednesday as well with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of the year. Expect highs to be in the realm of the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday under cloudy skies. Even colder conditions are on the docket for Wednesday with readings in the lower 40s. A few snowflakes could mix in with the lingering moisture Wednesday night as temps fall close to the freezing mark. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season takes over with lows close to the freezing mark on both Thursday and Friday morning.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Rain Shower

Springfield Mo

46°F Rain Shower Feels like 39°
Wind
19 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

50°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

47°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

47°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

