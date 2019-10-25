Friday, October 25 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More rain Saturday, drying out Sunday —

We are on day 2 of gloomy and rainy conditions. We have one more to go. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with showers increasing through the night after a brief break this afternoon.

A piece of energy that was left behind from showers will move in the Ozarks introducing another shower chance on Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

When all is said and done, we could be looking at anywhere between 2-3+ inches of rainfall in extreme southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Here is Springfield, anywhere between 1-2″ is possible. Totals become lighter the further north and east you go.

Sunday we finally break the cycle and temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s.

Monday a few clouds filter in before rain chances return on Tuesday. Showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the 40’s and 50’s. Behind those showers will be cold air by the middle and end of next week. While actual temperatures are still uncertain, the big story is that temperatures will get cold for the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
44°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

48°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
46°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
45°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 44°
Morning light rain
Morning light rain 60% 50° 44°

Saturday

50° / 40°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 50° 40°

Sunday

66° / 42°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 66° 42°

Monday

63° / 39°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 0% 63° 39°

Tuesday

50° / 33°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 50° 33°

Wednesday

44° / 32°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 44° 32°

Thursday

49° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 49° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

Trending Stories