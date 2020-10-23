Friday, October 23 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning warm with temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s. These will be short-lived today as a cold front comes in this morning, bringing rain and cold temperatures.

Today, a cold front will move in bringing more shower chances and cooler temperatures. We will start the day off in the 60’s and temperatures will fall as we head into Friday afternoon, into the 50’s and eventually into the 40’s. Most of the rain should be gone by the afternoon, patchy drizzle will still be possible.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with mostly cloudy skies. Friday night football looks COLD.







Saturday looks cloudy with temperatures stuck in the 50’s. A few showers/patchy drizzle is possible. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40’s.

Sunday will have rain chances again as another cold front comes in with temperatures in the 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the 40’s.

Monday looks cold and wet. Temperatures will start in the 40’s and slowly drop back into the 30’s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday looks like another day with cold rain. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday looks drier before more rain chances come on Thursday.