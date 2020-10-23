Friday, October 23 Evening Forecast

A cold and cloudy pattern lies ahead in the wake of a strong cold front that moved through this morning. Temperatures at 6 am were in the upper 60s. By 9 am it was in the 40s. Temperatures will continue to slide overnight into the mid-30s by morning.

Cloud cover will be tough to get rid of and skies will remain mostly cloudy through Saturday. This will have an impact on temperatures, making for a cold day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds will thicken up Saturday night, hanging around into Sunday. There may be a few breaks in the clouds to the south Sunday, but the day as a whole looks cloudy. Warmer air will try to spread in on east to southeast winds with temperatures climbing into the 50s. The day as a whole looks dry, but showers will become more likely by the end of the day and overnight Sunday night.

A cold air mass will build in Sunday night into Monday with falling temperatures through Monday morning before temperatures level out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Waves of rain and drizzle will come with the cold and it looks like the cold and wet pattern will stick around through Tuesday. Temperatures will stay remain stuck in the 30s and low 40s. For most of the area, it looks like temperatures will remain warm enough for just a cold rain, but areas to the northwest could see a bit of wintry precipitation with freezing drizzle or freezing rain being the most likely form. Areas from Lamar, MO, to Lake Ozark, MO, and west seem to have the best chance at this.

The core of the stormy pattern will remain west of the area through Wednesday. Drier air may try to work in for a time allowing for mostly dry weather across the area Wednesday. Skies will probably stay rather cloudy and temperatures will remain cool.

Wednesday night into Thursday will turn wet again as the storm finally moves across the region. Temperatures will remain cool. The wet pattern will provide the area with the best chance at a soaking rainfall in months. 1 to 3″ of rain looks possible with the heavier amounts focused across Northern Arkansas.

We’ll finally see some sunshine and drier weather develop on Friday. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs back up near 60°. Halloween Day still looks cool and quiet.

