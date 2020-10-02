Friday, October 2 Morning Forecast

Brrrr! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. We will warm up into the 60’s today with sunny skies before rain chances Saturday.

Today will bring a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with increasing clouds ahead of some showers.

Saturday there are rain chances for most of us. We aren’t looking at a soaking but a quarter of an inch of rain is not out of the question. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Sunday, a few clouds will stick around but otherwise clear out leaving temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Some patchy frost could be possible, something to keep an eye on.





Monday will be another cool day with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine, more summer-like than fall. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.





Mild temperatures continue into the end of next week.