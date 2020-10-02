Friday, October 2 Morning Forecast

Brrrr! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. We will warm up into the 60’s today with sunny skies before rain chances Saturday.

Today will bring a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with increasing clouds ahead of some showers.

Saturday there are rain chances for most of us. We aren’t looking at a soaking but a quarter of an inch of rain is not out of the question. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Sunday, a few clouds will stick around but otherwise clear out leaving temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Some patchy frost could be possible, something to keep an eye on.

Monday will be another cool day with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine, more summer-like than fall. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Mild temperatures continue into the end of next week.

Clear

Springfield

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

39°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

42°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 48°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 67° 48°

Saturday

68° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 68° 47°

Sunday

67° / 41°
A few clouds
A few clouds 30% 67° 41°

Monday

71° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 71° 52°

Tuesday

80° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 80° 57°

Wednesday

84° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 84° 52°

Thursday

78° / 51°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 78° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
39°

39°

7 AM
Clear
2%
39°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
58°

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
52°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
50°

49°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
49°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
49°

48°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
48°

Trending Stories