Friday, October 2 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We started the day with cold temperatures, some patchy frost even in a few spots. Temperatures dipped into the mid to upper 30s with a low of 36° in Springfield. That was the chilliest reading since May 11th. A day of sunshine pushed temperatures into the 60s for highs, a little cool for early October with average highs still in the mid 70s.

The cool weather will hang around through the weekend, but a major warm-up is in store next week.

For tonight, we’ll find increasing clouds tonight with light showers spreading in from the west by sunrise. A storm will push east across the area through Saturday night. It will generate mostly cloudy skies across the area, but showers will remain patchy and light. The morning round of showers will spread east across the area with additional light showers breaking out south of a front Saturday afternoon and evening as it pushes southeast across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will remain rather cool to the east especially where temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 60s. Areas further west will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

More cool air will spread in behind the cold front by Sunday morning. Low cloudiness will likely come with the cool air Sunday morning, giving way to sun and clouds by afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 60s.

A cold night will follow with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s Monday morning. A warming trend will get started on Monday with sunny skies pushing temperatures up to around 70° during the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb through Tuesday and Wednesday with 80s common Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will quietly slip through on Wednesday trimming back the afternoon warmth a bit for Thursday.

The overall pattern is a sunny and dry one next week and through the following weekend. Temperatures will also remain warmer than normal through the weekend.

There’s really not a good signal for rain until closer to the middle of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 67° 47°

Saturday

70° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 70° 45°

Sunday

66° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 66° 39°

Monday

71° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 71° 52°

Tuesday

80° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 54°

Wednesday

84° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 53°

Thursday

79° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
58°

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
52°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
50°

49°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
49°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
49°

48°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
48°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
48°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
49°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
50°

52°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
52°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
55°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

62°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

Trending Stories