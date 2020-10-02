Friday, October 2 Evening Forecast

We started the day with cold temperatures, some patchy frost even in a few spots. Temperatures dipped into the mid to upper 30s with a low of 36° in Springfield. That was the chilliest reading since May 11th. A day of sunshine pushed temperatures into the 60s for highs, a little cool for early October with average highs still in the mid 70s.

The cool weather will hang around through the weekend, but a major warm-up is in store next week.

For tonight, we’ll find increasing clouds tonight with light showers spreading in from the west by sunrise. A storm will push east across the area through Saturday night. It will generate mostly cloudy skies across the area, but showers will remain patchy and light. The morning round of showers will spread east across the area with additional light showers breaking out south of a front Saturday afternoon and evening as it pushes southeast across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will remain rather cool to the east especially where temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 60s. Areas further west will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

More cool air will spread in behind the cold front by Sunday morning. Low cloudiness will likely come with the cool air Sunday morning, giving way to sun and clouds by afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 60s.

A cold night will follow with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s Monday morning. A warming trend will get started on Monday with sunny skies pushing temperatures up to around 70° during the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb through Tuesday and Wednesday with 80s common Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will quietly slip through on Wednesday trimming back the afternoon warmth a bit for Thursday.

The overall pattern is a sunny and dry one next week and through the following weekend. Temperatures will also remain warmer than normal through the weekend.

There’s really not a good signal for rain until closer to the middle of the month.