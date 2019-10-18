Friday, October 18 Morning Forecast

Another beautiful fall day today, showers arrive tomorrow morning

High pressure remains in control today, we’ll keep mostly sunny skies. However, with the high shifting east and a cold front closing in from the west, southerly winds will increase today.

Expect south winds sustained 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. The steady southerly flow will bring in a warmer air mass, temperatures will be mild with highs in the low to middle 70’s.

Clouds will increase ahead of that front tonight but we’ll stay dry. Lows dip into the upper 40’s under partly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front arrives tomorrow with showers getting into the Ozarks by sunrise and moving east by the afternoon. Expect rain to be spotty and light. Clouds hang around in the afternoon with cooler highs in the upper 60’s.

We’ll dry out for the second half of Saturday into Sunday ahead of our next, even stronger front.

Expect warm, breezy, and dry conditions on Sunday with highs in the middle 70’s. Showers/ storms fire up by the overnight as our cold front moves through.

This front will have a lot of wind energy from the jet stream to work with, but little fuel/ lift from heat/ humidity. Therefore, we’ll carry an isolated risk of severe storms overnight Sunday. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats.

Showers could linger Monday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler on Monday behind the front on breezy west/ northwest winds. Expect cool sunshine on Tuesday gradually getting closer to normal on Wednesday. Our next front arrives on Thursday.

Clear

Springfield

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
9 mph SSE
83%
Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
14 mph SSE
40%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
3 mph ESE
93%
Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
8 mph SE
10%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
3 mph SE
93%
Tonight

Clear. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
8 mph SE
10%
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

Friday

72° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 72° 48°

Saturday

68° / 49°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 68° 49°

Sunday

75° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 75° 50°

Monday

63° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 63° 42°

Tuesday

62° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 62° 44°

Wednesday

70° / 49°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 49°

Thursday

68° / 38°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 20% 68° 38°

47°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
10%
51°

52°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
52°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
50°

