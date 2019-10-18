Friday, October 18 Morning Forecast

High pressure remains in control today, we’ll keep mostly sunny skies. However, with the high shifting east and a cold front closing in from the west, southerly winds will increase today.

Expect south winds sustained 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. The steady southerly flow will bring in a warmer air mass, temperatures will be mild with highs in the low to middle 70’s.

Clouds will increase ahead of that front tonight but we’ll stay dry. Lows dip into the upper 40’s under partly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front arrives tomorrow with showers getting into the Ozarks by sunrise and moving east by the afternoon. Expect rain to be spotty and light. Clouds hang around in the afternoon with cooler highs in the upper 60’s.

We’ll dry out for the second half of Saturday into Sunday ahead of our next, even stronger front.

Expect warm, breezy, and dry conditions on Sunday with highs in the middle 70’s. Showers/ storms fire up by the overnight as our cold front moves through.

This front will have a lot of wind energy from the jet stream to work with, but little fuel/ lift from heat/ humidity. Therefore, we’ll carry an isolated risk of severe storms overnight Sunday. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats.

Showers could linger Monday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler on Monday behind the front on breezy west/ northwest winds. Expect cool sunshine on Tuesday gradually getting closer to normal on Wednesday. Our next front arrives on Thursday.