Friday, October 18 Evening Forecast

Shower and storm chances this weekend —

Today was another fall-like day! Temperatures topped off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine but with breezy conditions. These fall conditions will stick around for the weekend but with shower and storms chances. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s with increasing clouds and showers by morning.

Saturday, our first round of showers will push through the Ozarks early in the day. Not everyone will see rain and we could see a few rumbles of thunder but mainly looking at light showers and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will start off dry and mild. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Then, our second round of showers and storms will push through with a cold front. This is where the forecast gets a bit tricky. IF we can get enough fuel and moisture for these storms, a few could become strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

These storms will be an overnight event, which could also limit our storm chances. Those move out and Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight llows in the lower 50’s.

Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in the temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with temperatures in the lower 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next rain chances will be Thursday and Friday.