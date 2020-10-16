Friday, October 16 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning COLD with temperatures in the 30’s. We will have a nice fall day today with temperatures in the 60’s and a lot of sunshine.

A frost advisory continues until 9 AM Friday morning. A Freeze Warning continues until 9 AM this morning as well. This isn’t completely out of the ordinary for this time of year.

Today looks pleasant with temperatures in the middle 60’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Saturday looks nice and mild. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be gusty though out of the southwest leading to increased fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for all of the Ozarks starting from 7 AM until 7 PM. Limit outdoor burning.

A cold front will start to move in on Sunday. I expect increasing clouds and showers for the day. Temperatures will still top off in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

This front is tricky. But, it looks like it will stall across the Ozarks Monday and Tuesday, which brings the chance of showers both days. Timing and totals are still something that needs to be nailed down a bit better but cannot rule out a half an inch to an inch of rainfall.

Wednesday looks quiet and warm with temperatures in the 70’s.

