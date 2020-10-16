Friday, October 16 Evening Forecast

We began the day Friday with frost and for some, the first freeze of the fall season. Temperatures slipped to below freezing in many locations north of Hwy. 60 with a few spots dipping below freezing to the south. The morning cold warmed nicely under sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Heading into this evening we’ll find quiet weather and light winds this evening. Temperatures will slip into the upper 30s and mid 40s by Saturday morning with winds starting to pick up by sunrise.

The winds will continue to crank up throughout the morning with windy weather expected through the afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been posted for areas along and north of the interstate where gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible for Saturday afternoon. The wind will also come with mild temperatures and very dry conditions. The dry set up combined with the wind will lead to a high fire danger and a Red Flag Warning has been posted for Saturday afternoon as well.

A cold front will be pushing southeast into the area by Sunday morning, arriving along the interstate by late morning Sunday. By late afternoon the front will be pushing south of the state line. Showers will break out near and behind the front with temperatures falling back through the 50s on brisk northeast winds.

The front will stall across Arkansas Sunday night with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continuing north of the front. The wet weather should continue through Monday morning before tapering off later in the day. Temperatures will remain chilly on Monday across most of the area. Rain amounts Sunday into Monday will be in the 0.25″ to 0.75″ range, but could be heavier in spots given some thunderstorm activity. The heavier rain amounts look like they’ll be focused near the interstate.

The pattern should stay pretty active next week, but details are a little fuzzy. The frontal boundary will try to lift back to the north Tuesday into Wednesday. This will likely keep a chance for showers and some thunder going, although it doesn’t look like either day will be a washout. Temperatures will turn much warmer south of the front leading to a range in temperatures across the area from north to south.

The front should be north of the area by Thursday with the day looking dry, warm and breezy. Afternoon temperatures could get close to 80°. Another cold front will move through the area late Thursday night into Friday morning bringing a chance for showers and some thunder with it. Cooler weather will follow the front for Friday.

The pattern looks like it may turn colder by Monday the 26th with our next chance for freezing temperatures during that time frame as well.