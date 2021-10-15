Friday, October 15 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 63° 40°

Saturday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 52°

Wednesday

75° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 52°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 65° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
62°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
61°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
60°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
56°

54°

7 PM
Clear
3%
54°

52°

8 PM
Clear
3%
52°

50°

9 PM
Clear
3%
50°

50°

10 PM
Clear
3%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
3%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
3%
47°

47°

1 AM
Clear
3%
47°

45°

2 AM
Clear
3%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
3%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
3%
43°

43°

5 AM
Clear
3%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
3%
42°

42°

7 AM
Clear
3%
42°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

The rain has tapered off some over the last 12 hours or so but we’re not done with the wet weather just yet. One last wave of moisture will impact the viewing area late through today as an upper-level disturbance pushes a cold front across the area. Hit and miss showers and a few rumbles are on the table throughout much of the day with the moisture finally pushing eastwards later on this evening. With a bit of instability this AM, we could see a few stronger storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and brief gusty winds. We do have a Marginal to Slight Risk in place across our SE communities in the viewing area meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. The best chances right now are looking to be east of the viewing area but it’s something to monitor into the early afternoon. Temperatures will take a tumble as the front pushes through, accompanied by breezy winds as this stationary front finally shifts eastward. Northwesterly winds will be stronger behind the boundary which will start to usher in cooler and drier air into the weekend. We clear out overnight as a result and that clearing sky and light wind will make for a solid cool-down. A nice weekend will follow as high pressure takes over and this will keep us pleasant both Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be on the cold side in the 30s and the 40s with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s. High pressure holds strong into early next week which will give us lots of sunshine through Monday but we are tracking our next cold front in the late Wednesday to Thursday timeframe. This could bring the potential for a couple of showers but also another cool-down to the Ozarks. Ahead of the disturbance, a nice warming trend takes shape with highs rebounding into the lower 70s Sunday through Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the next 7 with highs back into the middle and upper 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. This cold front slides in by Wednesday night into early Thursday with that chance for a few showers developing. Temps will be cooler by the latter half of next week with highs in the mid-60s Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fog

Springfield Mo

63°F Fog Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower possible early with clearing later at night. Low 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A shower possible early with clearing later at night. Low 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

65°F Rain Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

West Plains

68°F Light Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

