Friday, October 15 Morning Forecast

The rain has tapered off some over the last 12 hours or so but we’re not done with the wet weather just yet. One last wave of moisture will impact the viewing area late through today as an upper-level disturbance pushes a cold front across the area. Hit and miss showers and a few rumbles are on the table throughout much of the day with the moisture finally pushing eastwards later on this evening. With a bit of instability this AM, we could see a few stronger storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and brief gusty winds. We do have a Marginal to Slight Risk in place across our SE communities in the viewing area meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. The best chances right now are looking to be east of the viewing area but it’s something to monitor into the early afternoon. Temperatures will take a tumble as the front pushes through, accompanied by breezy winds as this stationary front finally shifts eastward. Northwesterly winds will be stronger behind the boundary which will start to usher in cooler and drier air into the weekend. We clear out overnight as a result and that clearing sky and light wind will make for a solid cool-down. A nice weekend will follow as high pressure takes over and this will keep us pleasant both Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be on the cold side in the 30s and the 40s with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s. High pressure holds strong into early next week which will give us lots of sunshine through Monday but we are tracking our next cold front in the late Wednesday to Thursday timeframe. This could bring the potential for a couple of showers but also another cool-down to the Ozarks. Ahead of the disturbance, a nice warming trend takes shape with highs rebounding into the lower 70s Sunday through Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the next 7 with highs back into the middle and upper 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. This cold front slides in by Wednesday night into early Thursday with that chance for a few showers developing. Temps will be cooler by the latter half of next week with highs in the mid-60s Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer