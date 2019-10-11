Friday, October 11 Morning Forecast

Lingering Showers, Temperature tumble —

We’re starting off this morning with lingering showers and storms leftover from the cold front that is still pushing through the Ozarks. Those will move out through the day, slowly. Behind the front, temperatures will tumble. Temperatures will only top off near 50 but will drop back into the 40’s and eventually into the 30’s by Saturday morning.

FROST ADVISORY issued for all of the Ozarks from 9 PM Friday evening through 8 AM Saturday morning. If you have sensitive plants, be sure to bring them in or cover them up. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower and middle 30’s.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30’s. The sun will come out and temperatures will warm up into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Sunday, temperatures will be higher in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Tuesday, a front will push into the Ozarks bringing our next chance at showers and storms.

Those showers will clear out making for a sunny and mild end to the week.

Overcast

Springfield

40°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

39°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

41°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 33°
Cloudy with rain in the morning
Cloudy with rain in the morning 60% 48° 33°

Saturday

61° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Sunday

70° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 45°

Monday

73° / 58°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 73° 58°

Tuesday

72° / 41°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 30% 72° 41°

Wednesday

60° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 60° 41°

Thursday

69° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 69° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

10 AM
Showers
40%
40°

41°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

43°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

45°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

46°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

44°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

41°

7 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

8 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

9 PM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

10 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

4 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

7 AM
Clear
0%
32°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

