Friday, October 1 Morning Forecast

Friday

78° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 78° 65°

Saturday

74° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 74° 61°

Sunday

74° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 74° 54°

Monday

75° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 75° 51°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 51°

Wednesday

75° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 53°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 56°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

69°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

70°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
70°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
74°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

2 PM
Few Showers
39%
78°

78°

3 PM
Showers
49%
78°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
78°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

74°

6 PM
Showers
50%
74°

73°

7 PM
Showers
56%
73°

71°

8 PM
Showers
54%
71°

70°

9 PM
Showers
46%
70°

68°

10 PM
Showers
41%
68°

68°

11 PM
Showers
41%
68°

68°

12 AM
Showers
38%
68°

68°

1 AM
Showers
45%
68°

67°

2 AM
Showers
46%
67°

67°

3 AM
Showers
54%
67°

66°

4 AM
Showers
47%
66°

66°

5 AM
Showers
59%
66°

66°

6 AM
Rain
63%
66°

66°

7 AM
Rain
64%
66°

The unsettled pattern that has developed throughout the region isn’t done just yet and it’s going to hold today. Rain chances aren’t looking too high but we’re hit and miss storms are still on the table. Chances will be increasing over the weekend though as our next storm system moves toward the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected throughout the day and overnight as this disturbance tracks eastward. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the upper 70s later on today. Afternoon readings will likely be in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend as the stormier weather pattern holds. As this area of low pressure will eject toward the region from the west by this more widespread showers and storms develop tomorrow. Make sure you have that umbrella handy because it will be needed Saturday into early Sunday. This storm system reinvigorates our rain chances through early Sunday as a cold front associated with the low-pressure center slides through the Ozarks. Showers and storms are looking likely throughout our Saturday with not too many dry periods in between. If you do have any outdoor plans, you may be wanting to shift them indoors or have a backup plan. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned for the latest! Showers will likely linger through the first half of our Sunday as well before drier air takes over from the northwest. This will bring a little more sunshine as we head through Sunday afternoon and evening. Temps will be back below average by early next week in the wake of that front with highs in the lower to middle 70s both Monday and Tuesday. High pressure builds in and brings a quieter weather pattern back for the first half of the workweek. Temperatures will stay more seasaonble through the latter half of the week as well with readings in the low to mid 70s into Thursday. The cooler conditions will be accompanied by drier weather too with partly cloudy skies on tap Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and storms. Low 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered showers and storms. Low 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Branson

67°F Fog Feels like 67°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

West Plains

68°F Fog Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
67°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

