Friday, November 8 Morning Forecast

COLD start this morning! Temperatures have tumbled 15-30 degrees behind yesterday’s front. We’re starting out in the 20’s this morning! Bundle up the kiddos!

High pressure stays in control today keeping skies mostly sunny and bright. The high nudges to the east, kicking southeasterly winds. While temperatures will be warmer than yesterday afternoon, they will stay 10-15 degrees below average in the middle/ upper 40’s.

Tonight will be cold, clear skies give way to temperatures in the lower 30’s.

Tomorrow will be beautiful! Southwest winds help kick the chillier air mass out. Highs will pop into the lower 60’s on sunny skies. Expect much of the same Sunday, another beautiful day with sunshine and middle 60’s!

By Monday morning an Arctic front charges into the Ozarks. There will be some weak forcing upstairs in the atmosphere as the front comes through, generating some rain initially. As the cold air behind the front spills forward, some of this rain could mix with/ transition to snow.

For now, it looks like the precipitation will be light enough, and the cold air delayed enough, that little/ to no snow accumulation is expected. Ground temperatures will also be warm after a weekend in the 60’s! I expect the most impact on bridges and overpasses for Monday morning’s commute.

The bigger issue will be the cold. Temperatures start in the 30’s Monday morning and tumble all day. Blustery north winds will plummet temperatures into the 20’s and wind chills in the teens in the afternoon.

By Tuesday morning, lows will nose-dive into the teens, putting wind chills in the single digits at the bus stop. Make sure you and the kids have hats, gloves, and scarves ready to go for early next week!

Bitter cold sunshine hangs around Tuesday with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. We’ll try to thaw out by the middle of next week.