Friday, November 8 Evening Forecast

Weekend warm-up, cold blast to start the week

Temperatures today topped off in the upper 30’s to middle 40’s but with plenty of sunshine! We keep the sunshine this weekend with a weekend warm-up!

Overnight tonight temperatures will be cold, dropping into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly clear conditions.

Saturday will be beautiful! Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s thanks to southerly winds bringing in warm air. We’ll also see plenty of sunshine, a great day to get outside! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Sunday another great day is on tap! Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Sadly, the mild conditions will be short-lived. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30’s with a cold front sagging south bringing in arctic air and precipitation chances.

Let’s talk about this precipitation. We will start off with rain showers Sunday night into the overnight hours. Then, as cold air filters in we will see a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain. As the cold air continues to fill in, we will see that mix transition to snow before all is said and done. In terms of impacts, because of the warm weekend, the ground will be warm, so accumulations will be low if any, something we will continue to monitor.

Monday highs will be during the early morning hours in the 30’s. Through the day, temperatures will tumble into the 20’s all day despite clearing skies. Wind chill values will be in the teens with blustery northerly winds. Overnight lows will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Tuesday we stay cold with temperatures only topping off in the upper 20’s despite plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will once again be in the teens.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer in the 40’s and plenty of sunshine.

