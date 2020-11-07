Friday, November 6 Evening Forecast

Warm, dry days continue through the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and cool temperatures.

Another bright day is expected Saturday with sunny skies giving way to a few afternoon clouds as increasing moisture bubbles up into a bit of cloud cover. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s in most areas again.

Sunday and Monday will offer up only minor changes. Increasing moisture will lead to some morning cloudiness that will give way to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit more breezy both days with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A storm will sweep across the middle of the country Tuesday pushing a cold front across the area during the day. Wind energy still looks fairly strong, but with winds generally out of the same direction throughout the atmosphere and very low levels of instability, severe weather chances look very low at this time. A narrow band of showers and thunderstorms will likely sweep quickly through the area with gusty winds and briefly heavy rainfall. The rain looks like it will clear the area by the end of the day. Temperatures will be warm ahead of the front with highs in the 60s and 70s, but will fall back into the 50s and 60s behind the front.

Chilly weather will follow Tuesday’s front with a crisp morning on Veterans Day giving way to a sunny and cool day. Light winds and highs in the low 60s can be expected during the afternoon.

The next storm will approach the area on Thursday. We’ll see increasing cloud cover with temperatures warming well into the 60s. Some shower activity looks possible as we head into the evening. Cooler and sunnier weather will follow on Friday.