Friday, November 6 Evening Forecast

Warm, dry days continue through the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and cool temperatures.

Another bright day is expected Saturday with sunny skies giving way to a few afternoon clouds as increasing moisture bubbles up into a bit of cloud cover. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s in most areas again.

Sunday and Monday will offer up only minor changes. Increasing moisture will lead to some morning cloudiness that will give way to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit more breezy both days with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A storm will sweep across the middle of the country Tuesday pushing a cold front across the area during the day. Wind energy still looks fairly strong, but with winds generally out of the same direction throughout the atmosphere and very low levels of instability, severe weather chances look very low at this time. A narrow band of showers and thunderstorms will likely sweep quickly through the area with gusty winds and briefly heavy rainfall. The rain looks like it will clear the area by the end of the day. Temperatures will be warm ahead of the front with highs in the 60s and 70s, but will fall back into the 50s and 60s behind the front.

Chilly weather will follow Tuesday’s front with a crisp morning on Veterans Day giving way to a sunny and cool day. Light winds and highs in the low 60s can be expected during the afternoon.

The next storm will approach the area on Thursday. We’ll see increasing cloud cover with temperatures warming well into the 60s. Some shower activity looks possible as we head into the evening. Cooler and sunnier weather will follow on Friday.

Clear

Springfield

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

63°F Few Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 49°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 75° 49°

Saturday

74° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 74° 56°

Sunday

76° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 60°

Monday

77° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 77° 62°

Tuesday

70° / 35°
Showers
Showers 50% 70° 35°

Wednesday

61° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 61° 40°

Thursday

66° / 38°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 66° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

4 AM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

5 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
10%
49°

50°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
50°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
53°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

