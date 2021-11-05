Friday, November 5 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

56° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 35°

Saturday

64° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 38°

Sunday

71° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 44°

Monday

72° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 51°

Tuesday

68° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 68° 47°

Wednesday

66° / 47°
Showers
Showers 20% 66° 47°

Thursday

60° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 60° 40°

Hourly Forecast

38°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

41°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
41°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

50°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
50°

46°

7 PM
Clear
2%
46°

43°

8 PM
Clear
3%
43°

42°

9 PM
Clear
3%
42°

41°

10 PM
Clear
3%
41°

40°

11 PM
Clear
3%
40°

39°

12 AM
Clear
4%
39°

38°

1 AM
Clear
4%
38°

38°

2 AM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

3 AM
Clear
4%
37°

37°

4 AM
Clear
5%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
5%
36°

36°

6 AM
Clear
5%
36°

36°

7 AM
Clear
6%
36°

High pressure keeps its hold over the Upper Midwest into our Friday which brings even more sunshine as we end the workweek. With the clear sky and light wind, another cold morning is on tap with lows around the freezing mark. Make sure you keep those plants indoors. Winds will be coming in from the south which will make for warming temperatures too. A southerly breeze keeps our warming trend going though with highs this afternoon into the middle and upper 50s. The warm-up doesn’t stop there either as we are tracking milder air over the weekend thank to this ridge taking hold of the Central U.S. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the 70s for many locations by Sunday afternoon. The milder than average air continues to stream in as we kick-start the second week of the month with readings in the 70s under plenty of sunshine. A cold front looks to move our way late Tuesday and it could bring a stray shower or two but we’re not expecting too much moisture with this frontal passage. A sprinkle or couple of showers look to linger into Wednesday as this disturbance departs with highs a little cooler, in the mid-60s. Higher rain chances develop Wednesday night into Thursday as a stronger storm system moves into the Plains. The cold front associated with this disturbance slides into the viewing area throughout our Thursday bringing a big cool-down and more widespread rain. Temperatures look to fall back around the 60° Thursday under overcast conditions and wet conditions.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

32°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

31°F Fair Feels like 31°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

29°F Sunny Feels like 29°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

30°F Sunny Feels like 25°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

27°F Sunny Feels like 27°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

