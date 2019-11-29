Friday, November 29 Morning Forecast

Showers and sales this Black Friday, winds pick up this weekend

Our next, big potent storm is brewing to the west this morning, making landfall on the California coast.

We’ll continue to fill in showers/ clouds as we head through the day today, grab an umbrella if you’re going Black Friday shopping! Winds out of the south will pick up later in the day with some gusts to 25-30 mph. Highs today hit the upper 40’s.

Temperatures rise overnight tonight as southerly winds pick up and push a warmer air mass into the Ozarks. Winds will start to gust 35-40 mph. Temperatures wind up in the middle 50’s by tomorrow morning with showers continuing.

The cold front passes early on Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder and locally heavy rain possible. Strong storms will be possible south in northwest Arkansas.

Showers work their way east and exit in the afternoon, clouds clear behind the front. Temperatures hit highs in the middle 60’s early before falling into the upper 50’s later in the day.

Winds pick up behind the front, out of the west gusting 40-45 mph. Take in/ tie down any holiday decorations!

Sunday we’ll still be in the circulation of the big storm, so we’ll keep a few clouds wrapping around the low along with gusty winds. Winds will continue to gust near 40 mph. The westerly flow will keep us much cooler in the 40’s.

We’ll bring back sunshine and gradually warming temperatures early next week. Our next rain chance isn’t until Thursday.

Overcast

Springfield

38°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
48°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

38°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
45°F Rain early. Scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 48°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 48° 48°

Saturday

64° / 36°
Windy with morning showers
Windy with morning showers 40% 64° 36°

Sunday

42° / 28°
Windy, and mainly cloudy
Windy, and mainly cloudy 10% 42° 28°

Monday

46° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 46° 32°

Tuesday

53° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 53° 34°

Wednesday

57° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 57° 36°

Thursday

54° / 37°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 20% 54° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

39°

9 AM
Showers
40%
39°

40°

10 AM
Showers
60%
40°

41°

11 AM
Rain
60%
41°

42°

12 PM
Rain
80%
42°

42°

1 PM
Rain
80%
42°

43°

2 PM
Rain
80%
43°

46°

3 PM
Showers
60%
46°

48°

4 PM
Showers
50%
48°

48°

5 PM
Showers
40%
48°

48°

6 PM
Rain
70%
48°

48°

7 PM
Rain
90%
48°

49°

8 PM
Rain
90%
49°

49°

9 PM
Rain
90%
49°

50°

10 PM
Rain
90%
50°

50°

11 PM
Rain/Wind
80%
50°

50°

12 AM
Light Rain
60%
50°

50°

1 AM
Showers
60%
50°

51°

2 AM
Showers
60%
51°

52°

3 AM
Rain
60%
52°

53°

4 AM
Light Rain
60%
53°

54°

5 AM
Rain
70%
54°

55°

6 AM
Showers
50%
55°

55°

7 AM
Showers
50%
55°

