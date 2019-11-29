Friday, November 29 Morning Forecast

Showers and sales this Black Friday, winds pick up this weekend

Our next, big potent storm is brewing to the west this morning, making landfall on the California coast.

We’ll continue to fill in showers/ clouds as we head through the day today, grab an umbrella if you’re going Black Friday shopping! Winds out of the south will pick up later in the day with some gusts to 25-30 mph. Highs today hit the upper 40’s.

Temperatures rise overnight tonight as southerly winds pick up and push a warmer air mass into the Ozarks. Winds will start to gust 35-40 mph. Temperatures wind up in the middle 50’s by tomorrow morning with showers continuing.

The cold front passes early on Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder and locally heavy rain possible. Strong storms will be possible south in northwest Arkansas.

Showers work their way east and exit in the afternoon, clouds clear behind the front. Temperatures hit highs in the middle 60’s early before falling into the upper 50’s later in the day.

Winds pick up behind the front, out of the west gusting 40-45 mph. Take in/ tie down any holiday decorations!

Sunday we’ll still be in the circulation of the big storm, so we’ll keep a few clouds wrapping around the low along with gusty winds. Winds will continue to gust near 40 mph. The westerly flow will keep us much cooler in the 40’s.

We’ll bring back sunshine and gradually warming temperatures early next week. Our next rain chance isn’t until Thursday.