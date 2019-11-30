Friday, November 29 Evening Forecast

Breezy conditions to come, sunshine returns —

Another cool and damp today with temperatures in the 40’s and showers for most of the day today. More showers will push through tonight and early Saturday before exiting but leaving behind breezy conditions.

Overnight tonight, showers continue with temperatures dropping into the lower 40’s and gradually increasing through the overnight hours as a warm front moves north. By morning temperatures will be in the 50’s. Winds will also be gusting out of the southeast at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Saturday, a cold front will push through during the morning and early afternoon hours. This will bring the final round of rain for the weekend. Once that moves out, it will take the clouds with it leaving behind sunshine but breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s in the early afternoon and then slowly dropping off into the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Sunday, we’ll keep the breezy conditions but this time out of the northwest at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. This will also bring in colder air with temperatures only topping off in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Monday for the return to work and school, temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will begin our gradual warming trend with temperatures in the 50’s both days and plenty of sunshine. Our next chance of rain won’t come until late Thursday night.

Overcast

Springfield

41°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
43°F Thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 44°
Rain
Rain 70% 48° 44°

Saturday

65° / 35°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 65° 35°

Sunday

42° / 28°
Windy, and mainly cloudy
Windy, and mainly cloudy 10% 42° 28°

Monday

46° / 30°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 46° 30°

Tuesday

54° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 54° 34°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

54° / 40°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 20% 54° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

7 PM
Rain
90%
48°

49°

8 PM
Rain
90%
49°

49°

9 PM
Rain
90%
49°

50°

10 PM
Rain
90%
50°

50°

11 PM
Rain/Wind
80%
50°

50°

12 AM
Light Rain
60%
50°

50°

1 AM
Showers
60%
50°

51°

2 AM
Showers
60%
51°

52°

3 AM
Rain
60%
52°

53°

4 AM
Light Rain
60%
53°

54°

5 AM
Rain
70%
54°

55°

6 AM
Showers
50%
55°

55°

7 AM
Showers
50%
55°

56°

8 AM
Showers
40%
56°

58°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
62°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
64°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

63°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

62°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
62°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

5 PM
Clear
0%
56°

52°

6 PM
Clear
0%
52°

