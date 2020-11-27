Friday, November 27 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a gorgeous Thanksgiving, a little cool-down is expected for our Black Friday as a weak cold front moves through the region. Ahead of that, temps will start off in the lower 40s which is milder than average. We will have some cloud cover around early in the day but as drier air works in from the north, they will quickly diminish.

High pressure builds back in behind this front and will bring a perfect start to the weekend. The northerly winds will keep us seasonable with highs rising back into the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon. Our next system tracks our way by Sunday with the bulk of the moisture looking to remain south of the viewing area. Clouds will be thick though with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Much colder air filters in behind this disturbance and with any lingering moisture, we could see some wet snowflakes before it progresses eastward.

Monday will be much colder in the wake of that front with highs only climbing into the upper 30s. It will feel bitter as we awaken on Tuesday with lows near 20°. A warming trend does begin to take shape into mid-week but afternoon readings will still be below average for early December. Highs will be closer to 50° by Tuesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Clouds do start to filter back in by mid-week ahead of another storm system. This will be one to watch as the track of the low could lead the Ozarks to see some wintry weather. A mixed bag of precipitation is looking possible late Wednesday into Thursday so stay tuned!

Have a great holiday!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low around 27F. Winds N/NE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Starry. Low around 27F. Winds N/NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

45°F Broken Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 27°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 53° 27°

Saturday

54° / 34°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 54° 34°

Sunday

47° / 25°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 47° 25°

Monday

37° / 20°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 37° 20°

Tuesday

49° / 27°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 49° 27°

Wednesday

46° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 46° 29°

Thursday

40° / 27°
Mix of rain and snow showers
Mix of rain and snow showers 30% 40° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

47°

5 PM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

8 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

9 PM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

10 PM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

11 PM
Clear
10%
35°

33°

12 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

1 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

2 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

3 AM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

4 AM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

5 AM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

6 AM
Clear
10%
28°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100