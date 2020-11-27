Friday, November 27 Morning Forecast

After a gorgeous Thanksgiving, a little cool-down is expected for our Black Friday as a weak cold front moves through the region. Ahead of that, temps will start off in the lower 40s which is milder than average. We will have some cloud cover around early in the day but as drier air works in from the north, they will quickly diminish.

High pressure builds back in behind this front and will bring a perfect start to the weekend. The northerly winds will keep us seasonable with highs rising back into the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon. Our next system tracks our way by Sunday with the bulk of the moisture looking to remain south of the viewing area. Clouds will be thick though with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Much colder air filters in behind this disturbance and with any lingering moisture, we could see some wet snowflakes before it progresses eastward.

Monday will be much colder in the wake of that front with highs only climbing into the upper 30s. It will feel bitter as we awaken on Tuesday with lows near 20°. A warming trend does begin to take shape into mid-week but afternoon readings will still be below average for early December. Highs will be closer to 50° by Tuesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Clouds do start to filter back in by mid-week ahead of another storm system. This will be one to watch as the track of the low could lead the Ozarks to see some wintry weather. A mixed bag of precipitation is looking possible late Wednesday into Thursday so stay tuned!

Have a great holiday!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer