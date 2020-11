Friday, November 27 Evening Forecast

Nice start to the weekend, rain and cold on the way --

After a beautiful Thanksgiving, our Friday was slightly cooler but overall gorgeous again with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s! We get another nice day Saturday before rain and cold conditions return for Sunday and Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 20’s under mostly starry skies.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s with increasing clouds and increasing showers.





Showers will be possible for the day on Sunday. Nothing severe and nothing heavy, just a cold and damp day. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 40’s. Overnight low will drop into the lower 20’s as a colder air mass moves in.

Monday will be blustery but sunny. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Tuesday we will warm up into the upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with showers moving in.

Thursday is where the forecast gets tricky. Models are indicating the possibility of some wintry mix Thursday with temperatures during the day in the 40’s, so timing of the mix is still uncertain. Of course, this is still about a week away so the forecast will likely change.