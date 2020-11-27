Friday, November 27 Evening Forecast

Nice start to the weekend, rain and cold on the way --

After a beautiful Thanksgiving, our Friday was slightly cooler but overall gorgeous again with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s! We get another nice day Saturday before rain and cold conditions return for Sunday and Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 20’s under mostly starry skies.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s with increasing clouds and increasing showers.

Showers will be possible for the day on Sunday. Nothing severe and nothing heavy, just a cold and damp day. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 40’s. Overnight low will drop into the lower 20’s as a colder air mass moves in.

Monday will be blustery but sunny. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Tuesday we will warm up into the upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with showers moving in.

Thursday is where the forecast gets tricky. Models are indicating the possibility of some wintry mix Thursday with temperatures during the day in the 40’s, so timing of the mix is still uncertain. Of course, this is still about a week away so the forecast will likely change.

Clear

Springfield Mo

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low around 27F. Winds N/NE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Starry. Low around 27F. Winds N/NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 27°
Clear
Clear 10% 53° 27°

Saturday

55° / 34°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 55° 34°

Sunday

47° / 24°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 47° 24°

Monday

37° / 20°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 37° 20°

Tuesday

48° / 27°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 48° 27°

Wednesday

47° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 28°

Thursday

40° / 27°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 30% 40° 27°

Hourly Forecast

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

8 PM
Clear
0%
40°

37°

9 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

10 PM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

11 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

12 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

1 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

2 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

3 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

4 AM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

5 AM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

6 AM
Clear
10%
28°

28°

7 AM
Clear
10%
28°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
31°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

