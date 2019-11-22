Friday, November 22 Morning Forecast

Chilly showers linger today, clouds slowly clear tomorrow

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out much colder on the backside of our cold front. Temperatures have tumbled 15-20 degrees from yesterday, we’re starting in the 30’s!

While the front is to the southeast, the core of the storm is still back over the Rockies and it’s moving very slowly towards the Ozarks. Until it passes, we’ll keep clouds and a few showers possible today. Temperatures stay chilly under the clouds and north winds, in the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

The core of the storm finally gets closer tonight, popping a few more light showers. As temperatures get closer to freezing, a flurry or two is possible mainly in central MO — no road impacts expected. Temperatures dip into the middle 30’s in Springfield.

We’ll start with drizzle and clouds tomorrow morning as the core of the storm finally passes over and exits. Clouds slowly clear in the afternoon. Temperatures stay chilly with highs in the middle 40’s.

Sunday will be the much better half of the weekend! Expect sunshine and southerly winds sending highs much warmer — temperatures will be near/ above average in the upper 50’s.

We’ll continue the warming trend on Monday with sunshine and highs in the lower 60’s.

By Tuesday a tightly-wound storm could bring us gusty winds and a few showers. That storm clears with sunshine expected Wednesday — smooth holiday travel regionally. Another weak storm could bring a few showers and wet turkey on Thanksgiving. Highs stay near/ below average in the lower 50’s.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

38°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
34°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

39°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
37°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
36°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

41° / 34°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 41° 34°

Saturday

44° / 32°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 44° 32°

Sunday

59° / 37°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 59° 37°

Monday

62° / 43°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 62° 43°

Tuesday

56° / 32°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 56° 32°

Wednesday

51° / 37°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 51° 37°

Thursday

53° / 48°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 53° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

38°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
38°

38°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

39°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
39°

40°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
40°

41°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
41°

41°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
41°

41°

5 PM
Showers
40%
41°

39°

6 PM
Showers
40%
39°

38°

7 PM
Showers
50%
38°

38°

8 PM
Showers
50%
38°

38°

9 PM
Showers
40%
38°

37°

10 PM
Showers
40%
37°

38°

11 PM
Showers
40%
38°

38°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
38°

37°

1 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
30%
37°

37°

2 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
30%
37°

37°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

36°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

36°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

34°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
34°

