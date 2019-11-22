Friday, November 22 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out much colder on the backside of our cold front. Temperatures have tumbled 15-20 degrees from yesterday, we’re starting in the 30’s!

While the front is to the southeast, the core of the storm is still back over the Rockies and it’s moving very slowly towards the Ozarks. Until it passes, we’ll keep clouds and a few showers possible today. Temperatures stay chilly under the clouds and north winds, in the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

The core of the storm finally gets closer tonight, popping a few more light showers. As temperatures get closer to freezing, a flurry or two is possible mainly in central MO — no road impacts expected. Temperatures dip into the middle 30’s in Springfield.

We’ll start with drizzle and clouds tomorrow morning as the core of the storm finally passes over and exits. Clouds slowly clear in the afternoon. Temperatures stay chilly with highs in the middle 40’s.

Sunday will be the much better half of the weekend! Expect sunshine and southerly winds sending highs much warmer — temperatures will be near/ above average in the upper 50’s.

We’ll continue the warming trend on Monday with sunshine and highs in the lower 60’s.

By Tuesday a tightly-wound storm could bring us gusty winds and a few showers. That storm clears with sunshine expected Wednesday — smooth holiday travel regionally. Another weak storm could bring a few showers and wet turkey on Thanksgiving. Highs stay near/ below average in the lower 50’s.