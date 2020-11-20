Friday, November 20 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been drifting eastward through the last couple of days which has opened the doorway to our next storm system. A boundary will stall across the region bringing unsettled conditions into the start of the weekend.

The strong winds that we had yesterday have diminished a good deal but we’ll still have a slight breeze out there today as this disturbance tracks closer to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area.

The flow remains from the south which will keep us milder than normal with highs once again climbing back into the 70s. North of this stalled front, cooler air will begin to take over with highs likely in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will continue to develop and build in as we progress through our Friday. A late-day sprinkle or two is possible but chances are not great.

Temperatures overnight dip back into the upper 40s which is still well above average for this time of year. Moisture continues to stream in from the south as an upper-level wave rides along this stalled front. That will aid in developing more showers through the night and into our Saturday.

Northerly flow will take over behind this boundary temps falling from the upper 40s early to the mid-40s by evening. Rain is likely through the entirety of our Saturday and continues through at least midday Sunday.

The rain could fall heavy at times overnight into Sunday as Gulf moisture gets pulled in our direction. Some spots could pick up over 2″ but expect a widespread 1″ or more for much of the Ozarks.

Highs on Sunday will be much chillier, only topping out in the upper 40s with lows below freezing. As this system departs, we should be able to squeak out some sunshine.

Any lingering moisture should be out of here by Sunday night as the area of low-pressure tracks east. Monday will be drier with decreasing clouds as high-pressure briefly takes over. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the low to middle 50s which is near normal for late November. The sunshine doesn’t last long as another disturbance moves in by Tuesday, bringing another round of rain. The good news is this area of low pressure does look to exit by Wednesday with possibly a few showers around earlier in the day. Our Thanksgiving Eve is still looking like an okay day for travel around the region if you have to do so. Thanksgiving is looking seasonable and brighter with highs in the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

More clouds. Showers developing. Low 49F. Winds NE at 8 to 18 mph.
49°F More clouds. Showers developing. Low 49F. Winds NE at 8 to 18 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

55°F Few Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
55°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
45°F Rain likely. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
54°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 49°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 10% 70° 49°

Saturday

49° / 41°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 49° 41°

Sunday

47° / 30°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 47° 30°

Monday

54° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 54° 45°

Tuesday

55° / 47°
Showers
Showers 50% 55° 47°

Wednesday

53° / 35°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 53° 35°

Thursday

57° / 39°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 57° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

63°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
66°

63°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

62°

5 PM
Showers
40%
62°

61°

6 PM
Showers
40%
61°

61°

7 PM
Showers
50%
61°

60°

8 PM
Light Rain
60%
60°

59°

9 PM
Light Rain
70%
59°

58°

10 PM
Light Rain
70%
58°

57°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
57°

56°

12 AM
Light Rain
70%
56°

55°

1 AM
Light Rain
70%
55°

55°

2 AM
Light Rain
60%
55°

53°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
53°

53°

4 AM
Light Rain
80%
53°

52°

5 AM
Light Rain
80%
52°

51°

6 AM
Rain
80%
51°

50°

7 AM
Rain
80%
50°

