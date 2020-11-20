Friday, November 20 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been drifting eastward through the last couple of days which has opened the doorway to our next storm system. A boundary will stall across the region bringing unsettled conditions into the start of the weekend.

The strong winds that we had yesterday have diminished a good deal but we’ll still have a slight breeze out there today as this disturbance tracks closer to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area.

The flow remains from the south which will keep us milder than normal with highs once again climbing back into the 70s. North of this stalled front, cooler air will begin to take over with highs likely in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will continue to develop and build in as we progress through our Friday. A late-day sprinkle or two is possible but chances are not great.

Temperatures overnight dip back into the upper 40s which is still well above average for this time of year. Moisture continues to stream in from the south as an upper-level wave rides along this stalled front. That will aid in developing more showers through the night and into our Saturday.

Northerly flow will take over behind this boundary temps falling from the upper 40s early to the mid-40s by evening. Rain is likely through the entirety of our Saturday and continues through at least midday Sunday.

The rain could fall heavy at times overnight into Sunday as Gulf moisture gets pulled in our direction. Some spots could pick up over 2″ but expect a widespread 1″ or more for much of the Ozarks.

Highs on Sunday will be much chillier, only topping out in the upper 40s with lows below freezing. As this system departs, we should be able to squeak out some sunshine.

Any lingering moisture should be out of here by Sunday night as the area of low-pressure tracks east. Monday will be drier with decreasing clouds as high-pressure briefly takes over. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the low to middle 50s which is near normal for late November. The sunshine doesn’t last long as another disturbance moves in by Tuesday, bringing another round of rain. The good news is this area of low pressure does look to exit by Wednesday with possibly a few showers around earlier in the day. Our Thanksgiving Eve is still looking like an okay day for travel around the region if you have to do so. Thanksgiving is looking seasonable and brighter with highs in the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer