Friday, November 20 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was another warm, almost muggy day, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures topped off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Showers will move in tonight with rain likely Saturday and cool conditions.

Overnight tonight showers will move in with a cold front that will become stationary. These showers will continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s.

Saturday, temperatures will get stuck in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely all day. It will be overall damp and chilly day. A rumble of thunder or two is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with showers continuing.

Sunday, showers will be exiting during the morning hours leaving behind cool temperatures again, getting stuck in the upper 40’s for the day. Clouds will try to clear out during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s with clearing skies.

This rain could be heavy at times, with up to 2 inches possible by the time all is said and done, which is great for our drought conditions!

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing showers.

Showers are likely Tuesday and again on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

By Thanksgiving, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50’s with a few clouds but should be dry for the holiday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield Mo

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

More clouds. Showers developing. Low 49F. Winds NE at 8 to 18 mph.
49°F More clouds. Showers developing. Low 49F. Winds NE at 8 to 18 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
44°F Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
54°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 49°
Rain
Rain 10% 70° 49°

Saturday

50° / 41°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 50° 41°

Sunday

48° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 60% 48° 32°

Monday

54° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 54° 43°

Tuesday

55° / 44°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 55° 44°

Wednesday

53° / 35°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 53° 35°

Thursday

57° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 57° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

7 PM
Showers
50%
60°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

9 PM
Showers
40%
59°

58°

10 PM
Showers
60%
58°

57°

11 PM
Light Rain
80%
57°

56°

12 AM
Rain
80%
56°

55°

1 AM
Rain
80%
55°

53°

2 AM
Rain
90%
53°

53°

3 AM
Rain
90%
53°

52°

4 AM
Rain
90%
52°

51°

5 AM
Rain
90%
51°

50°

6 AM
Rain
80%
50°

48°

7 AM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

8 AM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

9 AM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

10 AM
Rain
80%
48°

49°

11 AM
Rain
80%
49°

50°

12 PM
Rain
80%
50°

49°

1 PM
Rain
80%
49°

49°

2 PM
Rain
80%
49°

50°

3 PM
Rain
80%
50°

48°

4 PM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

5 PM
Rain
90%
48°

48°

6 PM
Rain
90%
48°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100