Friday, November 20 Evening Forecast

It was another warm, almost muggy day, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures topped off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Showers will move in tonight with rain likely Saturday and cool conditions.

Overnight tonight showers will move in with a cold front that will become stationary. These showers will continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s.

Saturday, temperatures will get stuck in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely all day. It will be overall damp and chilly day. A rumble of thunder or two is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with showers continuing.







Sunday, showers will be exiting during the morning hours leaving behind cool temperatures again, getting stuck in the upper 40’s for the day. Clouds will try to clear out during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s with clearing skies.

This rain could be heavy at times, with up to 2 inches possible by the time all is said and done, which is great for our drought conditions!





Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing showers.

Showers are likely Tuesday and again on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

By Thanksgiving, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50’s with a few clouds but should be dry for the holiday.