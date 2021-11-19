Friday, November 19 Morning Forecast

Friday

53° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 53° 35°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 42°

Sunday

56° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 56° 30°

Monday

45° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 29°

Tuesday

59° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 63° 47°

Thursday

55° / 33°
Showers
Showers 30% 55° 33°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

47°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

It was nice to see the sunshine yesterday as high pressure took back over the region. We’ll see that again with lots of sunshine in store for our Friday. Lows have made the tumble overnight into early this morning, with temps starting off in the 20s thanks to the light wind and clear sky. These numbers are well below average for this time of November. Winds do begin to turn around from the south as we get into Friday and that will make for a warming trend into the first half of the weekend. A few more clouds move in Saturday ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive on Sunday. Ahead of this one, highs moderate back into the 60s Saturday afternoon which will be just a little above the norm for late November. This cold front tracks through the area on Sunday which brings another shower chance. It’s not looking like a washout of a day at all, and in fact, it looks like we’ll see a little sunshine. Monday will be drier and much colder with highs falling back into the lower and middle 40s. Overnight lows once again will dip into the 20s so keep those winter coats out. High pressure holds through early Thanksgiving week keeping the sunshine and quiet conditions around both Monday and Tuesday. If you have any plans to travel, it’s not looking too bad, at least regionally. A storm system looks to approach Wednesday into Thanksgiving, bringing more clouds and the chance for rain on Turkey Day. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned! This same storm could bring some wintry weather possibly as get into our Black Friday. We’re still a week away but make sure you pay attention to our latest forecast, especially if you’re traveling.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

24°F Sunny Feels like 16°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

23°F Sunny Feels like 23°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

25°F Sunny Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

26°F Sunny Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

24°F Sunny Feels like 24°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

