Friday, November 19 Morning Forecast

It was nice to see the sunshine yesterday as high pressure took back over the region. We’ll see that again with lots of sunshine in store for our Friday. Lows have made the tumble overnight into early this morning, with temps starting off in the 20s thanks to the light wind and clear sky. These numbers are well below average for this time of November. Winds do begin to turn around from the south as we get into Friday and that will make for a warming trend into the first half of the weekend. A few more clouds move in Saturday ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive on Sunday. Ahead of this one, highs moderate back into the 60s Saturday afternoon which will be just a little above the norm for late November. This cold front tracks through the area on Sunday which brings another shower chance. It’s not looking like a washout of a day at all, and in fact, it looks like we’ll see a little sunshine. Monday will be drier and much colder with highs falling back into the lower and middle 40s. Overnight lows once again will dip into the 20s so keep those winter coats out. High pressure holds through early Thanksgiving week keeping the sunshine and quiet conditions around both Monday and Tuesday. If you have any plans to travel, it’s not looking too bad, at least regionally. A storm system looks to approach Wednesday into Thanksgiving, bringing more clouds and the chance for rain on Turkey Day. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned! This same storm could bring some wintry weather possibly as get into our Black Friday. We’re still a week away but make sure you pay attention to our latest forecast, especially if you’re traveling.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer