Friday, November 15 Morning Forecast

A beautiful, cool fall day ahead, small shower chance this weekend





We’ve got a cold, frosty start this morning. Clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures in the 20’s are allowing frost to stick to windshields — give yourself extra time to scrape it off!

High pressure remains overhead today giving way to sunny, bright blue skies. A light wind will have it feel fantastic, a turn to the south will have temperatures in a slow warming trend again. Expect a high around 50 degrees today, the average for this time of year is 58 degrees.

Tomorrow will be beautiful! Steadier southerly winds will push highs in the middle 50’s under ample sunshine. Enjoy!

By Sunday a cold front comes through. Expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler lower 50’s. While the forcing upstairs in the atmosphere will be strong, the air itself is still pretty dry. A few showers could squeeze out of this front, any rain would be light and most locations stay dry.

Clouds hang around as a second front/ upper-level hiccup rolls through on Monday. Maybe a sprinkle there but most of us should stay dry with highs in the middle 50’s.

A sharper warming trend starts on Tuesday thanks to southwest flow upstairs in the atmosphere. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50’s/ lower 60’s through Wednesday.

Our next front brings showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

20°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

26°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

Friday

52° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 52° 27°

Saturday

55° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 55° 34°

Sunday

52° / 35°
Showers
Showers 20% 52° 35°

Monday

55° / 37°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 55° 37°

Tuesday

58° / 38°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 58° 38°

Wednesday

60° / 44°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 60° 44°

Thursday

56° / 35°
Showers
Showers 40% 56° 35°

21°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
21°

27°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
27°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

50°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

44°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

40°

6 PM
Clear
0%
40°

37°

7 PM
Clear
10%
37°

35°

8 PM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

9 PM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

10 PM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

11 PM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

12 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

2 AM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

3 AM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

5 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

