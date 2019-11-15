Friday, November 15 Morning Forecast

We’ve got a cold, frosty start this morning. Clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures in the 20’s are allowing frost to stick to windshields — give yourself extra time to scrape it off!

High pressure remains overhead today giving way to sunny, bright blue skies. A light wind will have it feel fantastic, a turn to the south will have temperatures in a slow warming trend again. Expect a high around 50 degrees today, the average for this time of year is 58 degrees.

Tomorrow will be beautiful! Steadier southerly winds will push highs in the middle 50’s under ample sunshine. Enjoy!

By Sunday a cold front comes through. Expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler lower 50’s. While the forcing upstairs in the atmosphere will be strong, the air itself is still pretty dry. A few showers could squeeze out of this front, any rain would be light and most locations stay dry.

Clouds hang around as a second front/ upper-level hiccup rolls through on Monday. Maybe a sprinkle there but most of us should stay dry with highs in the middle 50’s.

A sharper warming trend starts on Tuesday thanks to southwest flow upstairs in the atmosphere. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50’s/ lower 60’s through Wednesday.

Our next front brings showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday.