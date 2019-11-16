Friday, November 15 Overnight Forecast

Quiet weather, staying mild —

With plenty of sunshine today, temperatures were able to top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. We’ll warm up slightly this weekend with a few shower chances and then continue our warming trend next week.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s with a few clouds but another cold night.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s with plenty of sunshine, warming up slightly. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s with increasing clouds ahead of a cold front that will push in Sunday.

Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the lower 50’s, with a few showers throughout the day. A front will push in and bring those shower chances but the atmosphere is so dry that it will have a hard squeezing rain out. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30’s.





Monday, we’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming up slightly in the middle and upper 50’s. Another hit or miss shower is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with clearing skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will trend warming with temperatures flirting with 60 both days and plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 40’s.

Thursday another front will push in bringing a chance of showers both Thursday and Friday. Timing and totals are uncertain but will be updated as time gets closer.