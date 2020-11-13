Friday, November 13 Morning Forecast

A cold front has moved through the region over the last 24 hours which did bring a few sprinkles yesterday. Now that it has passed, high pressure is briefly building in which has cleared out the clouds and helped to cool us down.

We are waking up to a much colder feel behind this boundary with temps expected to start out in the 20s and 30s so have that jacket ready to go. Average temps for this time of year are in the upper 50s and with that northerly to northeasterly flow, we’ll be shy of normal this afternoon. Highs will climb back into the lower 50s under increasing clouds.

Lots of sunshine will be with us to start but as we progress toward evening, cloud cover will thicken. This is thanks to our next system which moves in late tonight.

Showers are likely by the wee hours of our Saturday and are will likely last into Saturday night. There does look to be some breaks in the precip. but clouds should hang tough through the day with widespread showers and a few storms.

As the cold front tracks in late tomorrow, we could see a few stronger storms to possibly severe storms. A Marginal Risk is in place for a good chunk of the region, with the primary hazards being smaller hail and gusty winds.

With the strong winds higher up in the sky, the tornado threat will have to be monitored in the strongest of storms but it does still remain low. Make sure you stay with Your Weather Experts for the latest.

This area of low pressure will clear the viewing area by early Sunday morning with clouds diminishing through the day. Sunday will be more pleasant with temperatures topping out near average, in the upper 50s. High pressure takes over heading into our third week of November with loads of sunshine and warming conditions. Look for highs by the mid to latter half of next week in the mid to upper 60s. If we are lucky, we could have some southern locations climb into the 70s!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer