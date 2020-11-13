Friday, November 13 Morning Forecast

A cold front has moved through the region over the last 24 hours which did bring a few sprinkles yesterday. Now that it has passed, high pressure is briefly building in which has cleared out the clouds and helped to cool us down.

We are waking up to a much colder feel behind this boundary with temps expected to start out in the 20s and 30s so have that jacket ready to go. Average temps for this time of year are in the upper 50s and with that northerly to northeasterly flow, we’ll be shy of normal this afternoon. Highs will climb back into the lower 50s under increasing clouds.

Lots of sunshine will be with us to start but as we progress toward evening, cloud cover will thicken. This is thanks to our next system which moves in late tonight.

Showers are likely by the wee hours of our Saturday and are will likely last into Saturday night. There does look to be some breaks in the precip. but clouds should hang tough through the day with widespread showers and a few storms.

As the cold front tracks in late tomorrow, we could see a few stronger storms to possibly severe storms. A Marginal Risk is in place for a good chunk of the region, with the primary hazards being smaller hail and gusty winds.

With the strong winds higher up in the sky, the tornado threat will have to be monitored in the strongest of storms but it does still remain low. Make sure you stay with Your Weather Experts for the latest.

This area of low pressure will clear the viewing area by early Sunday morning with clouds diminishing through the day. Sunday will be more pleasant with temperatures topping out near average, in the upper 50s. High pressure takes over heading into our third week of November with loads of sunshine and warming conditions. Look for highs by the mid to latter half of next week in the mid to upper 60s. If we are lucky, we could have some southern locations climb into the 70s!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

30°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening. Scattered showers developing later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
46°F Partly cloudy during the evening. Scattered showers developing later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

34°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
45°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
39°F Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

37°F Broken Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 53° 46°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 70% 61° 43°

Sunday

54° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 54° 32°

Monday

60° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 60° 36°

Tuesday

61° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 40°

Wednesday

66° / 46°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 46°

Thursday

68° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

32°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
32°

35°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
35°

40°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

48°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

49°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

46°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
47°

46°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
46°

46°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
46°

46°

3 AM
Showers
60%
46°

46°

4 AM
Showers
50%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
50%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
50%
46°

