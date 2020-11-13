Friday, November 13 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cooler day today after a cold front came in last night. We will be chilly again tonight as rain chances move in for Saturday.

Overnight tonight a system will move in and bring us rain chances into Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40’s.

Saturday will bring showers and storm chances. This system will need to be watched for the potential for some strong to severe storms. The stronger cold front will move in during the evening. That is where the severe potential comes in.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk, meaning a few strong to severe storms will be possible. All modes of severe weather are possible: damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and there is a tornado threat, it is low, but not zero. Download the KOLR10 weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, topping off in the middle 50’s but with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday into much of next week, an area of high pressure will move in and be in control of our weather. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine for most of the week.

Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 60’s and we warm up into the upper 60’s but Wednesday and into the end of next week with little rain chances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening. Scattered showers developing later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
46°F Partly cloudy during the evening. Scattered showers developing later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
45°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
45°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
39°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
41°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 10% 53° 46°

Saturday

63° / 42°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 70% 63° 42°

Sunday

54° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 54° 36°

Monday

60° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 36°

Tuesday

61° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 61° 40°

Wednesday

66° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 50°

Thursday

68° / 48°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

11 PM
Showers
50%
47°

47°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
47°

47°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
47°

46°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
46°

46°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
46°

46°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
60%
46°

46°

6 AM
Rain
70%
46°

46°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
46°

48°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
48°

50°

9 AM
Showers
40%
50°

52°

10 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
52°

55°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

57°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
57°

57°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
57°

59°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
59°

60°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
60°

60°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
60°

60°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
60°

59°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
59°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100