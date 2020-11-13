Friday, November 13 Evening Forecast

A cooler day today after a cold front came in last night. We will be chilly again tonight as rain chances move in for Saturday.

Overnight tonight a system will move in and bring us rain chances into Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40’s.

Saturday will bring showers and storm chances. This system will need to be watched for the potential for some strong to severe storms. The stronger cold front will move in during the evening. That is where the severe potential comes in.







The Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk, meaning a few strong to severe storms will be possible. All modes of severe weather are possible: damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and there is a tornado threat, it is low, but not zero. Download the KOLR10 weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, topping off in the middle 50’s but with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday into much of next week, an area of high pressure will move in and be in control of our weather. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine for most of the week.

Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 60’s and we warm up into the upper 60’s but Wednesday and into the end of next week with little rain chances.