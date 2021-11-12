Friday, November 12 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 26°

Saturday

48° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 36°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 33°

Monday

60° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 40°

Tuesday

69° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 53°

Wednesday

61° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 61° 36°

Thursday

49° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 31°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

45°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

46°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

43°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

39°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

36°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

36°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

35°

10 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

11 PM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

12 AM
Clear
1%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
2%
31°

30°

2 AM
Clear
2%
30°

29°

3 AM
Clear
3%
29°

29°

4 AM
Clear
3%
29°

28°

5 AM
Clear
4%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
4%
28°

27°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
27°

The workweek is ending on a below-average note across the Ozarks so make sure that heat is turned back on. NW winds have ushered in a much cooler airmass and as a result, temps will likely top out around the upper 40s. An upper-level disturbance swings through the region as well which has brought showers to the area once again. It’s going to be raw and wet through sunrise as this moisture heads east. Temps will be a lot colder above the ground, which could support a few wet snowflakes. High pressure then takes over and remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday. Highs stay well below average too, only rising into the middle and upper 40s. Another cold front looks to move our way as we end the weekend and ahead of this boundary we’ll rebound a little back close to the 50° mark Sunday. That disturbance could also bring a shower or two but chances aren’t looking impressive at the moment. Drier and milder conditions develop early next week as a ridge of high pressure takes back over the Central U.S. with highs in the upper 60s expected by Tuesday. A storm system and associated cold front look to move into the Plains and brings our next rain chance by the middle part of next week. Showers chance go up Wednesday as the front slides through the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. By Thursday, afternoon readings will be much cooler but we are looking drier. Highs look to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

42°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.
26°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

44°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

42°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

46°F Sunny Feels like 40°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

43°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

