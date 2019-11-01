Friday, November 1 Morning Forecast

BRRRR! We’re starting out cold again! Lows are dipping into the middle and upper 20’s this morning, with wind chills dipping into the teens. Make sure the kiddos are bundled at the bus stop!

Our spooky cold air mass from yesterday gets kicked to the east on southwest winds today. That means highs will be warmer than yesterday, though still below average.

High pressure in control to the south will keep our skies bright and blue, highs pop into the middle 50’s with sunshine. Our average for this time of year in 64 degrees.

Tonight will be cold again as winds shift to the north. Clear skies and temperatures dipping into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Keep your plants and pets in!

Tomorrow will be chilly. Northwest winds keep a cooler air mass in control. Despite lots of sunshine, highs will get stuck in the middle and upper 40’s.

Warmer south winds push temperatures back into the middle and upper 50’s on Sunday with sunshine.

Overall, a quiet but cool weekend. Oh, and don’t forget! Clocks go back this weekend. You’ll get an extra hour of sleep! Check the batteries in the smoke detectors and NOAA Weather Radios as you change the clocks!

We start out the work week quiet, sunshine and 60’s on Monday. An unsettled pattern kicks off late Tuesday with rain chances returning.