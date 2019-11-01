Friday, November 1 Morning Forecast

Bitter cold start today, "warmer" sunshine this afternoon

BRRRR! We’re starting out cold again! Lows are dipping into the middle and upper 20’s this morning, with wind chills dipping into the teens. Make sure the kiddos are bundled at the bus stop!

Our spooky cold air mass from yesterday gets kicked to the east on southwest winds today. That means highs will be warmer than yesterday, though still below average.

High pressure in control to the south will keep our skies bright and blue, highs pop into the middle 50’s with sunshine. Our average for this time of year in 64 degrees.

Tonight will be cold again as winds shift to the north. Clear skies and temperatures dipping into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Keep your plants and pets in!

Tomorrow will be chilly. Northwest winds keep a cooler air mass in control. Despite lots of sunshine, highs will get stuck in the middle and upper 40’s.

Warmer south winds push temperatures back into the middle and upper 50’s on Sunday with sunshine.

Overall, a quiet but cool weekend. Oh, and don’t forget! Clocks go back this weekend. You’ll get an extra hour of sleep! Check the batteries in the smoke detectors and NOAA Weather Radios as you change the clocks!

We start out the work week quiet, sunshine and 60’s on Monday. An unsettled pattern kicks off late Tuesday with rain chances returning.

Clear

Springfield

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

32°F Broken Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

26°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 54° 31°

Saturday

48° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 48° 30°

Sunday

57° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 57° 37°

Monday

60° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 60° 43°

Tuesday

53° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 53° 39°

Wednesday

52° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 52° 36°

Thursday

46° / 30°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 46° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

6 AM
Clear
0%
29°

26°

7 AM
Clear
0%
26°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

41°

8 PM
Clear
0%
41°

38°

9 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

10 PM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

11 PM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

12 AM
Clear
0%
37°

34°

1 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

3 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

4 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

